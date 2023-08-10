Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Aug 2023 at 10:43

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Set out on a hike to Pajštún Castle or explore the history of Rača.

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | History

Nature

Pajštún Castle.Pajštún Castle. (Source: Matej Švec)

A trip to Pajštún Castle

Meeting point: August 12 at 9:00 on Patrónka bus stop, Bratislava

Set out on a hike with a group of foreigners to Mariánka and Pajštún Castle.

The Pajštún Castle remains are located in the Small Carpathians' Borinka village's cadastral region. You may take in a stunning panoramic view of Pajštún's environs, all the way to the Austrian Alps, as you ascend the hill.

You are also invited to the accompanying orienteering workshop with lunch in Mariánka. You can register here, to attend the workshop.

The hike is for more skilled ones since the distance to Mariánka is 11 km, and from Mariánka to Pajštún and Stupava there will be an additional 9 km.

You can see the map for the hike below.

Music

Harvanová & Stoyanov

August 12 at 17:00 in Sad Janka Kráľa (park)

The artistic paths of Slovak violinist Lucia Harvanová and Bulgarian musician Kiril Stoyanov converged in Bratislava, where they met as colleagues in the Slovak Philharmonic and their shared passion for chamber music resulted in the creation of an unconventional duo of violins and percussion instruments.

See the programme.

History

Bratislava - Rača.Bratislava - Rača. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

A Rača walking tour for all

August 13 at 17:00 in J. M. Hurban Park on Detvianska Street

Forget about Bratislava's Old Town and join a walking tour in another Bratislava borough: Rača! Families will explore local sights and history together with guide Mária Hatalová.

There is no need to register. Just show up.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

