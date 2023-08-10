Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
10. Aug 2023 at 0:00  I 

For scientists, environmental disasters mean opportunities to put biomining bacteria to work

Most of the environmental burdens originated during the communist regime.

Matúš Beňo
The river Slaná in mid-March last year.The river Slaná in mid-March last year. (Source: TASR)

Life without clean, fresh water is impossible. However, as one ecologic disaster after another has shown, fresh water can become contaminated very easily.

One well-known example of this in Slovakia is the leaking toxic landfill site in Vrakuňa in Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

A legacy of the communist regime, the leak, and the state’s repeated failure to deal with it, means that people living in the area have been unable to use water from their wells for the last two decades.

But it is far from the only case of its kind, and Slovak scientists have begun to research possible ways to extract pollutants from water to make it clean again.

SkryťTurn off ads

Zuzana Bártová is a scientist at the Mineral Biotechnologies department of the Institute of Geotechnics of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Košice. The department is headed by Daniel Kupka.

Focusing on waters polluted by inorganic substances, especially metals, and waters polluted by organic substances, such as products of chemical production, Kupka, Bártová and others are looking at ways to address the problems at Vrakuňa, but in other places in Slovakia.

Related article The ecological disaster that turned a village into Slovakia's Chernobyl Read more 

Not able to clean properly

When it comes to wastewater treatment plants in the country, they have one fundamental shortcoming - they were built a long time ago, explains Bártová.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Signing a petition for expanding the possibility to vote in presidential elections from abroad in June 2023.

News digest: Slovaks abroad set record. They may repeat it in September

Flights to Athens coming soon, zucchini soup with dill, and how scientists plan to clean Slovak waters.


10 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Rača.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Set out on a hike to Pajštún Castle or explore the history of Rača.


19 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad