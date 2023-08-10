Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Aug 2023 

How to make creamy Slovak courgette soup with dill

If you know anyone with a garden, they will gladly give you courgette, also called zucchini.

Naomi Hužovičová
Creamy Slovak zucchini dill soupCreamy Slovak zucchini dill soup (Source: Naomi Hužovičová)

Zucchini, or courgette depending on the type of English you speak, are often among foods that children do not like. However, in any garden a plant will continuously provide abundant amounts of the vegetables.

I hide zucchini in sweet breads or muffins or blend it up in soup, but if there are chunks in a dish I have to cajole my kids to try just one piece. I discovered, however, that grating it renders the texture more acceptable, and I was pleased as punch to discover recently that my creamy zucchini soup with dill recipe is my nephew's favourite soup.

Zucchini and dill are abundant in the summer, and this soup is fast to make for those summer days of many plans, and even acceptable for the extra meals you might have to cook with kids home on holiday.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Cooking

