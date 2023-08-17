3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Check out the affordable activities taking place in the city, including TAPE exhibition or pavilion for games

Nature | Exhibition | Games

EXHIBITION

The exhbition 'TAPE' in Košice. (Source: Courtesy of RKF)

From Sunday to Friday (13:00-21:00), Saturday (09:00-15:00; 18:00-21:00) in the Old Market (Stará tržnica), Námestie Nežnej revolúcie.

Experience the fascinating spatial installation TAPE, created by the Austro-Croatian art group NUMEN/FOR USE. TAPE is a natural continuation of the TUBE project from 2021 and creates a new perspective and experience of the famous Stara Tržnica area.

NUMEN/FOR USE is a collective of artists, designers, architects, and scenographers known for their interactive large-scale works that have been exhibited around the world.

NATURE

A trail in the woods. (Source: Sme)

Veľká baňa hike

A trip to Veľká baňa peak in the Small Carpathians could be a great choice this weekend.

Veľká Baňa is a hill that is situated nearby to the localities Zbojníčka and Klokoč above Bratislava's Rača with an altitude of 444 m above sea level.

To get to the start of the route you can take the tram 3 to the Detvianska stop, then take the 52 bus to Potočná where the walk will begin. You may start on the Blue trail to Biely kríž, then turn off towards Bukovec, and take some unmarked forest trails to get to Veľká Baňa. Here you can check out the mine shaft, then head downhill to Rača through the forest to get back to Detvianska.

The trip should be around 12 km, and take approximately 3 hours of walking.

If you would like to go on this hike see the map below.

GAMES

Opening of the gaming pavilion near Štrkovec lake (Source: Metropolitný inštitút Bratislavy)

Pavilion for games

From August 7 till September 10 near Lake Štrkovec in Ružinov, Bratislava.

A pavilion for games is traveling around Bratislava. Now it can be found near Lake Štrkovec in Ružinov, and later in other areas of the capital.

There you will find sports equipment or chalk for the sidewalk, but you will also find a variety of events - from readings and discussions to small concerts.

The pavilion is part of the City for Children project, which creates a space for building community life, supports creativity, promotes physical and mental comfort, and improves social connections and education.

Next Tuesday, August 22, at 17:00. Planting plants in all sorts of containers, this activity for children will take place at the pavilion. Bratislava Center for Reuse offers a workshop where children plant plants in non-traditional objects, and at the same time learn how to give things a second role in life, and lots of other interesting things.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.