News digest: President dismisses politician's wild claims of a 'coup'

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Acting Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor, addressing a press conference after an August 18 Security Council meeting to discuss the arrest by police of five individuals, including the heads of Slovakia's two main security agencies, on August 17. (Source: Diana Černak)

Good evening. Here is the Friday, August 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

The police are doing their job, president assures Slovaks after Fico claims that laying charges against spy chiefs amounts to a 'coup'

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, during a press conference following a meeting of the Security Council of the Slovak Republic in Bratislava on August 18, 2023. (Source: Jaroslav Novák)

No police coup is taking place in the state, and the functioning of state institutions whose members have been charged based on investigations by the police National Crime Agency (NAKA), is "ensured and operational", President Zuzana Čaputová stated after today's meeting of the Security Council.

She also emphasised that the opportunity for political intervention and accountability towards the police would arise only if the prosecutor's office and the courts deemed the criminal charges unjustified.

Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor stated after the Security Council meeting that both the Slovak Information Service (SIS), the country's main intelligence agency, and the National Security Authority (NBÚ), which is tasked with securing state institutions and confidential information, will continue to operate even though their respective directors were charged with criminal offences by police yesterday (Thursday, August 17). The prime minister did not comment on whether he would initiate the pair's replacement.

FEATURE STORY FOR THE WEEKEND

10 activities for a vibrant summer: Music, cinema, and cultural Delights await!

As part of the Lovestream Festival Bratislava 2023, US pop group Imagine Dragons are set to take to the stage in Bratislava during the three-day event. (Source: Chris Pizzello)

Experience a vibrant summer in Bratislava with a variety of exciting events. Enjoy "Summer under the Palm" at Nová Cvernovka, featuring cinema, concerts and parties until the end of August. Immerse yourself in world music at the Bratislava Cultural Summer and Trnavská Brána festivals. Don't miss the Lovestream Festival with top performers like Imagine Dragons, and explore exhibitions at galleries like the Slovak National Gallery and Nedbalka.

In other news

In July 2023, harmonised annual inflation reached 10.3 percent, with a monthly decrease of -0.2 percent. The reduction in the rate of price rises was most influenced by decreases in the recreation and culture sector, as reported by the Statistical Office.

The reduction in the rate of price rises was most influenced by decreases in the recreation and culture sector, as reported by the Statistical Office. Bicycle thefts have been on the rise in Košice, with thieves even breaking through windows and locks. Most of the culprits remain elusive, with police initiating investigations into multiple bicycle thefts since the beginning of August but arresting just one person so far.

Most of the culprits remain elusive, with police initiating investigations into multiple bicycle thefts since the beginning of August but arresting just one person so far. Unemployment in July slightly increased compared to June. The registered unemployment rate rose to 5.22 percent in July from June's 5.12 percent, as reported by the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family. (Denník N)

The registered unemployment rate rose to 5.22 percent in July from June's 5.12 percent, as reported by the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family. (Denník N) Twenty Slovak firefighters have returned from Greece after nearly two weeks helping to fight wildfires there. They had been conducting patrols in critical areas near Olympia since early August. This operation was part of the European Union's civil protection mechanism.

after nearly two weeks helping to fight wildfires there. They had been conducting patrols in critical areas near Olympia since early August. This operation was part of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. Meteorologists have issued storm warnings for most of Slovakia until 20:00. Thunderstorms are expected in various regions, with heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail possible.

The D2 highway heading towards the Czech Republic is reduced to one lane following a morning traffic accident, as reported by Jana Šimunková, spokesperson for the Bratislava Regional Police. Responders and police are seen at the scene of the crash involving two cars on the D2 highway towards the Czech Republic on August 18, 2023. (Source: KR PZ v Bratislave)

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY

It will be hot on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and sunny intervals during the morning and evening. Daytime temperatures will rise to 28-30°C. The SHMÚ meteorological office has issued a level 1 heat warning for Košice Region due to elevated temperatures.

