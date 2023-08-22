Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Aug 2023 at 18:36  I 

Adventure on the river, overnight stay for a buck. The attraction in the south of Slovakia is a big lure

A new tourist shelter has been opened near Ipeľ River.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
(Source: Banská Bystrica Region Tourism)

The building of the unused former barracks in Bušince in the Veľký Krtíš district is fulfilling a new purpose. They rebuilt it into a tourist shelter for hikers rafting the Ipeľ River and cyclists, who will be led to it by a marked cycling path.

According to Zoltán Végh, the mayor of Bušince, this is another step, following on from the activities aimed at the development of rafting on the mentioned river in the southern region of the Banská Bystrica region.

"We see great potential for the development of tourism in Ipeľ rafting. We are trying to develop it. We started by buying a few canoes, last year we built changing rooms and hygiene facilities, and now we are happy to make a shelter available to paddlers. We have thus created a place where they can rest, address basic hygiene service or spend the night," said Végh.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

He specified that the new shelter consists of a common room, a kitchen, sleeping areas, and also a toilet. Its capacity is six beds.

"If visitors were to take a walk in the village, I would definitely recommend them to visit the municipal museum, dedicated to the person of Aladár Zsélyi, the famous aircraft designer. There are also rooms with collections of historical furniture, clothes, household and farm tools. Most of the items come from local residents," added the mayor.

