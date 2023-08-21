Top security officials charged in the middle of election campaign

This is also what the upcoming Slovak election will be about.

SIS head Michal Aláč is one of the people charged in the Unravelling case. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The top brass of the country’s main security agencies face abuse-of-power charges. A court orders an extremist politician to pay €15,000 to a doctor who treated Covid patients. And remembering the events of this day in August 1968.

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

Unravelling? Not just yet

After the biblical Ezekiel 7 case that I wrote about in the previous edition of this newsletter, now has come the Unravelling.

In a major twist in the saga that has become known as the war in the police, the National Crime Agency (NAKA), backed by the current leadership of the Police Corps under Štefan Hamran, brought charges against six people including the current head of the SIS intelligence agency, Michal Aláč, and his predecessor in the post, Vladimír Pčolinský. Both were nominated to the post by the Sme Rodina party.

Roman Konečný, the director of the National Security Authority (NBÚ), which, among other things, collects sensitive information about people aspiring to high state positions and who require security clearance, is also among those charged. So are several lower-ranking police officers and security officials, as well as a controversial businessman with ties to the SIS, Peter Košč.

What the charges are about