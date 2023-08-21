Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Aug 2023 at 11:11  I 

Top security officials charged in the middle of election campaign

This is also what the upcoming Slovak election will be about.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
SIS head Michal Aláč is one of the people charged in the Unravelling case. SIS head Michal Aláč is one of the people charged in the Unravelling case. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The top brass of the country’s main security agencies face abuse-of-power charges. A court orders an extremist politician to pay €15,000 to a doctor who treated Covid patients. And remembering the events of this day in August 1968.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let me know at michaela.terenzani@spectator.sk.

Unravelling? Not just yet

After the biblical Ezekiel 7 case that I wrote about in the previous edition of this newsletter, now has come the Unravelling.

SkryťTurn off ads

In a major twist in the saga that has become known as the war in the police, the National Crime Agency (NAKA), backed by the current leadership of the Police Corps under Štefan Hamran, brought charges against six people including the current head of the SIS intelligence agency, Michal Aláč, and his predecessor in the post, Vladimír Pčolinský. Both were nominated to the post by the Sme Rodina party.

Roman Konečný, the director of the National Security Authority (NBÚ), which, among other things, collects sensitive information about people aspiring to high state positions and who require security clearance, is also among those charged. So are several lower-ranking police officers and security officials, as well as a controversial businessman with ties to the SIS, Peter Košč.

SkryťTurn off ads

What the charges are about

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The first moments of a long occupation, 1968.

As in 1968, we should again rise to the challenge

We must defend the values our society is built on, writes Slovakia's foreign minister.


16 h
The Kamenná Chata mountain hut below Chopok peak.

The largest ski resort in central Europe has it all, but the three biggest dogs I’ve ever seen steal the show

Thanks to frequent public transport and a great cable-car system, you can explore most of the Jasná resort in one day.


17. aug
People have to take off shoes before crawling into the Tape installation.

What it’s like to crawl inside an elastic animal hanging in the Old Market Hall

Austrian-Croatian art group returns to Bratislava with a new project, this time made from adhesive tape.


18. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad