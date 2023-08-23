Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
23. Aug 2023 at 6:00  I 

How to make Slovak stuffed peppers

Slovak stuffed peppers are stewed rather than baked for a juicy dish using summer produce.

Naomi Hužovičová
Naomi Hužovičová
Slovak stuffed peppersSlovak stuffed peppers (Source: Naomi Huzovicova)

Stuffed peppers are a classic summer Slovak food. Filled with rice, meat, and marjoram, the peppers are stewed in smooth tomato sauce for a meal that is filling from produce in the garden.

Most recipes in English are baked, but Slovak stuffed peppers are stewed on a stove top instead. This makes practical sense, as an oven heats up a room even more than cooking on the stove. The result is more juicy and sweeter than baked peppers.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Most recipes in English also call for bell peppers, where as Slovaks use the banana peppers that most people grow in their gardens here. Banana peppers are longer and have a thinner flesh. Bell peppers can be used instead, but you probably won't need as many peppers and you may need to cook them a little longer.

SkryťTurn off ads

My husband's mother always formed a few balls from the rice and meat mixture without stuffing it in a pepper, and a number of people have told me that such a ball was their favourite.

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 07:00
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

Cooking

Top stories

Smer leader Robert Fico.

News digest: Fico road-tests ‘stolen election’ claim

How heading a football ball can hurt the brain, Republika's anti-NATO referendum plan, a place near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords.


11 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Former National Crime Agency official Bernard Slobodník in court on August 21, 2023 in Banská Bystrica.

Judge approves infamous ex-top police official’s plea deal

The opposition claims that cooperating defendant Bernard Slobodník is being manipulated by the police.


12 h
Unfamiliar with heading? It’s a showy, signature soccer play in which someone redirects a speeding ball with his or her head.

How heading a soccer ball can hurt the brain

A number of studies suggest that the powerful forces involved in heading a ball may lead to thinking and memory problems, and possibly dementia.


17 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad