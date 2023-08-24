They're old and loud. Babeta, Manet and Stadion bikes meeting brings vintage fun

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Observatory gets new dome

Installation of a new dome at the Nitra observatory. (Source: Sme)

The Nitra observatory has recently installed a new dome, but it was a challenge to produce it.

"The new dome is unusual in size. The Austrian-Polish company first postponed its delivery date and then told us that it would not be produced," Nitra Region Hall Director Peter Privalinec told the My Nitra website, explaining that a different dome was then acquired but had to be modified.

The new dome, which can be remotely controlled via computer, tablet, or internet, will be linked to a telescope set to be installed by the end of August.

Plans are in place to reopen the observatory to the public in September.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Linden tree alleys to fight climate change

Trstená town, north-central part of Slovakia. (Source: Sme)

Trstená, north-central part of Slovakia, has been actively investing in renovating its public green spaces, having already introduced around 120 new trees, with plans to plant ornamental flower beds in this autumn.

The town authorities' efforts come as they look to counter the effects of climate change, dwindling biodiversity, and polluted air, which have had an impact on the Orava region.

Andrea Vnenková, a specialist officer from the local construction and environment department, emphasised the goal of mitigating these effects through planting, especially in densely developed areas.

Trstená is also leveraging initiatives like the Green Villages project, receiving nearly €17,000 for planting linden trees - a Slavic symbol - as the city continues to expand its green infrastructure.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Czechoslovak motorcycle gathering

Jawa ČZ meeting Tužina 2023. (Source: Sme)

Recently, a unique gathering of more than 500 motorbikes took place in Tužina, near the town of Prievidza. Unlike a conventional motorcycle rally, this event was a gathering of enthusiasts devoted to JAWA and ČZ motorcycles. Over time the meeting has become the largest assembly of these brand of motorcycles in Europe.

Diana Vidová, the event's organiser, said: "It's a rendezvous for admirers of the Czechoslovak brands JAWA and ČZ, as well as others. All kinds of bikes are welcome, from Manet to Stadiums - essentially, any bikes produced in Czechoslovakia."

Vidová organised the first event at the age of 15. Her family owns a ČZ 175, type 477 motorcycle manufactured in 1967.

Read more in Slovak.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator:

Thanks to frequent public transport and a great cable-car system, you can explore most of the Jasná resort in one day.

A former gardener's house in Bratislava is turned into a community centre.

A water reservoir near Košice looks like Norwegian fjords.

The metallurgical open-air museum is full of unique items.

Unused barracks have been turned into a shelter for cyclists and Ipeľ River rafters.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

The main thing is priorities

Translation: (Above) "Slovaks. Poverty"; (Bottom) "Peter Pellegrini. Poverty." (Source: zomri)

Peter Pellegrini never ceases to delight Slovak Internet users with his posts on Facebook.

Recently, the former prime minister of Slovakia and the leader of the Hlas party published a post where he stated firmly and succinctly: "Let's stop poverty. This is Hlas party's first priority."

Slovaks took the phrase "stop poverty" quite literally, so we didn't have to wait long for jokes on the topic.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!