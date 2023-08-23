Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
23. Aug 2023 at 16:07

Firm linked to Viktor Orbán's ruling party buys building in eastern Slovakia

Hungary owns property in several Slovak towns.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Burghers' house bought by Manevi SK based in Dunajská Streda.The Burghers' house bought by Manevi SK based in Dunajská Streda. (Source: Katarína Gécziová)

A historical building in Bardejov, north-eastern Slovakia, has been bought by a Hungarian firm as groups linked to people close to Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party continue to purchase properties across the country.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The building on the corner of Poštová Street and Radničné Námestie square, one of several dozen Burghers' houses in the old centre of the town, has been bought by Manevi SK which is based in Dunajská Streda, western Slovakia. Manevi SK is the daughter company of Hungarian firm Manevi, which is controlled by the Hungarian Foundation for Preservation of Immovable Heritage in Central Europe which is linked to people close to Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party.

SkryťTurn off ads
Súvisiaci článok Hungary purchases fourth building in centre of Košice Read more 

According to the investigative centre of Ján Kuciak, Manevi plays an important role when buying foreign real estate on behalf of Hungary, and its Slovak daughter firm has already purchased a well-known building close to St Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice, a castle and mansion in the village of Veľký Kamenec, south-eastern Slovakia, two Burghers' houses in Levoča and Kežmarok, north Slovakia, and others.

Manevi SK is represented by Tibor Rigó from Dunajská Streda. He previously told the Korzár daily that the purchased properties would be used for tourism, with the exception of the building in Košice which would be used commercially.

Former foreign minister Ivan Korčok previously criticised Hungary for buying property and keeping silent about it, pointing out that the purpose of the purchases was unclear.

SkryťTurn off ads

Real Estate

Top stories

R4.

News digest: Slovakia may name its planned motorway after Andy Warhol

Extremely high temperatures on Friday and Saturday, extra fee for foreign students living in Bratislava dorms, Milan Uhrík's unexpected views.


2 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
An old Hungarian burial ground from the 10th century on the territory of the future Valaliky Strategic Park, where archaeologists discovered more than 260 graves on June 20, 2023 in Valaliky, near Košice.

Site chosen for new car plant was once used for burial rituals

Evidence of various cultures have been unearthed at the location.


22 h
Ružín.

Water reservoir near Košice supposedly looks like Norwegian fjords

An investor plans to build a toboggan in the area.


22. aug
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad