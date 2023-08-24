Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: Guided feeding tours in the zoo; daily during the summer
FESTIVAL: Uprising; Aug 25-26
CONCERT: EKG SOLO 2023 Bratislava; Aug 26, 17:00
EVENT: Picnic on Devín; Aug 26, 19:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava; Aug 26, 19:30
FESTIVAL: Magija Balkana, Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days; Sept 2-3
EVENT: Trans Danube Swim; Sept 3, 13:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 3, 17:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
