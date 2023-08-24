Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Aug 2023 at 23:58  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 24 and September 3, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: ÚĽUV)
TOP 10

EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: Guided feeding tours in the zoo; daily during the summer
FESTIVAL: Uprising; Aug 25-26
CONCERT: EKG SOLO 2023 Bratislava; Aug 26, 17:00
EVENT: Picnic on Devín; Aug 26, 19:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava; Aug 26, 19:30
FESTIVAL: Magija Balkana, Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days; Sept 2-3
EVENT: Trans Danube Swim; Sept 3, 13:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 3, 17:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

