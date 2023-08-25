Items in shopping cart: View
25. Aug 2023 at 16:21

News digest: Slovakia signs deal to diversify its nuclear fuel supplies

Most Slovaks oppose abortion ban, August-September's hottest events, and the 79th anniversary of the SNP.

Iryna Uias

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, August 25 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia seeks to break its dependence on Russian nuclear fuel via new deals

Left to right: Branislav Strýček, CEO of Slovenské Elektrárne, Tarik Choho, President of Westinghouse's Nuclear Fuel Business; Aziz Dag, Vice President and Executive Director of Westinghouse for Northern Europe; Lukáš Maršálek, Deputy Director of the Accounting, Finance, and Control Department at Slovenské Elektrárne.Left to right: Branislav Strýček, CEO of Slovenské Elektrárne, Tarik Choho, President of Westinghouse's Nuclear Fuel Business; Aziz Dag, Vice President and Executive Director of Westinghouse for Northern Europe; Lukáš Maršálek, Deputy Director of the Accounting, Finance, and Control Department at Slovenské Elektrárne. (Source: Web Slovenské elektrárne)

Slovakia's main electricity generating company Slovenské Elektrárne (SE) and the American company Westinghouse have signed a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for SE's nuclear power plants in Slovakia.

The aim of the agreement, resulting from an international tender, is to diversify nuclear fuel supplies for the plants. Until now, Slovakia's nuclear reactors have used Russian fuel exclusively.

The first fuel deliveries are expected to occur within a year of fuel usage approval.

Slovenské Elektrárne emphasised its goal of having at least two alternative nuclear fuel suppliers. Slovakia also plans to collaborate with the French company Framatome.

Nuclear power generation in Slovakia amounts to nearly 16 million megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, representing about 59 percent of the country's total electricity production. This share is set to significantly increase with the launch of two new reactors at the Mochovce nuclear power plant, and the termination of power generation using brown coal at the Nováky power plant by the end of 2023.

FEATURE STORY FOR THE WEEKEND

Bratislava Unleashed: Your ultimate guide to August-September's hottest events!

Experience Slovakia's rich heritage and crafts at ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days in SeptemberExperience Slovakia's rich heritage and crafts at ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days in September (Source: ÚĽUV)

Discover the top 10 events in Bratislava from August 24 to September 3, featuring a diverse range of experiences, from music festivals and outdoor concerts to unique swimming events and cultural exhibitions. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the city's vibrant atmosphere and rich cultural offerings during this period.

Events include: the "Summer under the Palm" series at Nová Cvernovka, offering cinema, concerts, and parties throughout August; the Uprising Festival at Zlaté Piesky, for an eclectic mix of cultures and reggae music; EKG SOLO 2023, a 12-hour musical extravaganza at Wakelake; sunset picnic at Devín Castle; and the INEKAFE concert in Ružindol awaits.

Mark your calendars for September: "Magija Balkana," a vibrant two-day music festival with Balkan performers takes place in Trnava on September 1-2. Dive into Slovak heritage at the ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days from September 2-3. Plus, don't miss the unforgettable Trans Danube Swim on September 3, offering a unique chance to cross the Danube River in the heart of Bratislava.

In other news

  • Republika leader and MEP Milan Uhrík used to be a member of the SDKÚ, the pro-Western party once led by Mikuláš Dzurinda that ushered Slovakia into NATO and the EU, claims ex-defence minister and MP Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati). On Thursday, Uhrík confirmed that he was involved in a SDKÚ-affiliated political youth group, describing it a mistake. His party now opposes NATO membership.
  • The Slovak Supreme Court has definitively confirmed the decision of the Specialised Criminal Court (ŠTS) not to reopen the trial in the case of the murder of former mayor of Hurbanovo, László Basternák, as requested by the man convicted of the crime, Štefan Kaluz..
  • In an assessment of campaign transparency by Transparency International, Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) are leading, while Smer is ranked lowest; so far, four out of 15 parties have received the "Transparent Campaign" rating, with PS, SaS, the KDH and Za Ľudí meeting the criteria for transparency in their campaign expenditures.
  • The former lawyer of mafia boss Mikulaš Černák, František Polák, has been detained by the National Crime Agency (NAKA) as part of the Corrumpere 1 police operation. He is accused of corruption.
  • The end of the week will be hot in Slovakia, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 36°C (97°F) in the western part of the country, leading meteorologists to issue warnings about the danger of high temperatures.
A historical BMW motorcycle is pictured during the event A historical BMW motorcycle is pictured during the event "Dobový Vojenský Tábor" (Period Military Camp) on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising in the gardens of the Západoslovenské Múzeum (West Slovak Museum) in Trnava on Friday, August 25, 2023. (Source: Lukáš Grinaj)

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY

Saturday weather promises variable cloudiness, occasional daytime showers and thunderstorms, high humidity, and very warm temperatures ranging from 29°C to 36°C. The SHMÚ meteorological office has issued a level 2 warning due to high temperatures in Trnava, Banská Bystrica and Nitra Regions. A level 1 warning was issued for Bratislava, Trenčín and Košice Regions. The SHMÚ also issued a warning about the smog situation for ground-level ozone in Bratislava and Pezinok districts.

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

