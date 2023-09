The controversial act sparked a heated debate.

A man does a handstand on Lomnický Peak. (Source: Facebook/Tatry Official)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

The video is not even 20 seconds long, but has already been viewed more than 440,000 times.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

A young man climbs over the railing at the viewpoint on at Lomnický Štít peak and does a handstand.