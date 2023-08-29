Countdown to Slovakia’s largest festival celebrating foreigners begins

‘Understanding’ chosen as theme for this year’s edition.

The fjúžn festival on the road, in Trenčín in August 2023. (Source: Facebook/Tomáš Kuša)

Slovakia will celebrate the almost 300,000 foreigners living in the country in late September when the liked [fjúžn] festival begins.

The event will be held from September 22 to 29 in Bratislava. Its main theme will be ‘Understanding’.

One of the festival's goals is to bring Slovak people closer to the life of foreigners living in Slovakia, who are not often heard or seen in society.

“We want to understand the world we have at home,” explained Veronika Fishbone Vlčková, director of the Milan Šimečka Foundation. The foundation has organised the festival for almost 20 years.

During the festival, visitors will learn more about the lives of five foreigners based in Slovakia, including Yehuda Gabrielita Madjiah from Indonesia, the Ukrainian Kasha Potrohosh and Katarína Živanović from Serbia.

Visitors can also look forward to great musical performances, visual arts, theatre, debates, community activities and events for children. One headliner will be the well-known British performer Conducta. This producer is behind AJ Tracey’s hit ‘Ladbroke Grove’.