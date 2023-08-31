Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 31 and September 10, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

TOP 10

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: Guided feeding tours in the zoo; daily during the summer

FESTIVAL: Rosál festival 2023; Sept 1-3

FESTIVAL: Cocktail Festival in Bratislava; Sept 1-2

FESTIVAL: Magija Balkana; Sept 1-2

FESTIVAL: ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days; Sept 2-3

EVENT: Trans Danube Swim; Sept 3, 13:00

CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 3, 17:00

EVENT: Symbols around us - an unusual walk through Bratislava; Sept 9, 10:00

EVENT: Telekom Night Run; Sept 9, 20:00

EVENT: Slovak Philharmonic at the fountain; Sept 10, 17:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.