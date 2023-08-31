Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: Guided feeding tours in the zoo; daily during the summer
FESTIVAL: Rosál festival 2023; Sept 1-3
FESTIVAL: Cocktail Festival in Bratislava; Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: Magija Balkana; Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days; Sept 2-3
EVENT: Trans Danube Swim; Sept 3, 13:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 3, 17:00
EVENT: Symbols around us - an unusual walk through Bratislava; Sept 9, 10:00
EVENT: Telekom Night Run; Sept 9, 20:00
EVENT: Slovak Philharmonic at the fountain; Sept 10, 17:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
