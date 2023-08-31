Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Aug 2023 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 31 and September 10, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Mayra and Iazua, the zoo's newest jaguars.Mayra and Iazua, the zoo's newest jaguars. (Source: TASR)
TOP 10

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: Guided feeding tours in the zoo; daily during the summer
FESTIVAL: Rosál festival 2023; Sept 1-3
FESTIVAL: Cocktail Festival in Bratislava; Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: Magija Balkana; Sept 1-2
FESTIVAL: ÚĽUV Craftsmen Days; Sept 2-3
EVENT: Trans Danube Swim; Sept 3, 13:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 3, 17:00
EVENT: Symbols around us - an unusual walk through Bratislava; Sept 9, 10:00
EVENT: Telekom Night Run; Sept 9, 20:00
EVENT: Slovak Philharmonic at the fountain; Sept 10, 17:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

