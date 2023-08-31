Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Aug 2023 at 10:39

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Set out on a hike to Červený Kameň through caves, peaks, and rocky ridges, or enjoy the weekend at a festival of folk culture and crafts.

Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Workshop | Culture

Nature

Červený KameňČervený Kameň (Source: Jiří Kučírek)

Hike to Červený Kameň castle

Meeting point: September 2 at Nivy bus station at 9:20

This week, an exciting hiking route awaits you, taking in caves, peaks, and rocky ridges, and finishing at Červený Kameň castle. It is situated just a short ride from the capital, in the Small Carpathians and includes one of the best-preserved Slovak Castles.

This week the hikers meet at Nivy bus station in Bratislava for the bus that will take them to Modra. The hike should start at 10:30.

The total distance of the route is around 13.3 km and should take about 4 hours, depending on stops.

See the map below, if you would like to go on this hike.

Workshop

(Source: sng.sk)

Open studio in Slovak National Gallery

Every Thursday from 14:00 to 20:00 and Friday from 10:00 to 14:00 in the SNG building.

Create a piece of art in the new Open Studio of the Slovak National Gallery. You can come try various art techniques, or just relax in a pleasant and creative atmosphere - age does not matter.

Simple creative tasks with instructions are offered, and dedicated to a new and interesting topic each week.

Culture

(Source: ÚĽUV)

ÚĽUV Master Craftsmen Days 2023

Starts September 2 at 10:00, and ends September 3 at 18:00 in Hviezdoslavovo námestie, Rybné námestie, the upper part of Panská street - in front of Bibiana.

The festival brings to Bratislava folk culture and crafts from all regions of Slovakia, the beauty of folk costumes, music, and singing, but also high-quality traditional cuisine. The musical cultural program and the School of Crafts are integral accompanying activities of the festival.

The festival creates a prestigious presentation opportunity for the best regional craftsmen, and at the same time offers visitors a space for direct contact with traditions, trying their hand at some of the crafts, and communicating with the manufacturers. The current edition is dedicated to natural fabrics.

You can read the full program here (English).

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

