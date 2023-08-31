Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
31. Aug 2023 at 18:48

Labour Ministry plans to offer work visas to 2,000 foreigners from next year

Employers demand that the number be increased.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A worker at the Kia Slovakia car plant in Žilina on June 30, 2023.A worker at the Kia Slovakia car plant in Žilina on June 30, 2023. (Source: TASR - Daniel Stehlík)

Several thousands of foreigners from selected countries may receive visas to work in Slovakia from next year.

The Labour Ministry proposal targets 2,000 people from Central Asia and Caucasus Region countries, the Balkans, and Ukraine every year.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The visas should be issued for one year only and should not be renewed, but a foreigner could still extend their stay by applying for temporary residence afterwards. In the proposal, the ministry lists six professions for which the visas should be granted. Also, the foreign workers awarded the visas would solely be able to work at mechanical engineering and metal production firms that have operated in Slovakia for at least four years. The proposal concerns car plants, too.

SkryťTurn off ads

If the proposal is greenlit by the government, it will come into force on January 1 of next year.

However, employers are calling on the government to significantly increase the number of these visas and expand the list of jobs for which the visas should be issued. They add that Slovakia is “captive to long-term political positions built on anti-immigration rhetoric”, as quoted by the Pravda daily.

In Slovakia, there were almost 79,000 job vacancies in June and almost 100,000 foreigners on the labour market.

A similar visa-related proposal, regarding passenger and freight transport, has been in place since April. The regulation mentions 150 national visas for bus drivers and up to 5,000 visas for lorry drivers.

Foreigners in Slovakia

Top stories

Lovestream festival.

News digest: What's Slovakia's population?

More than 700,000 pupils will return to school on Monday. How to spend the long weekend. A young ice-hockey player from Žilina stars in the US.


42m
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Nela Lopušanová.

Nela Lopušanová, a Slovak ice-hockey sensation, stars in her US debut game

Young Žilina-born talent named one of the world’s best female hockey players of the past season.


2 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad