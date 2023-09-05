Ryanair will connect north-east Slovakia with London

New flight connection will start in November.

A new regular flight connection will connect Poprad with London’s Stansted Airport.

The connection, launched by Ryanair on November 1, will help not only Slovaks coming from eastern Slovakia and working in the UK, but may also attract more English tourists to the Tatras region.

The Irish carrier will operate flights between Poprad and the British capital twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will supplement the regular air connection with London’s Luton Airport, which is operated by the Hungariancarrier Wizz Air.

Wizz Air and Ryanair already operate the same flights from Košice Airport.

Poprad - Tatry Airport is located at an altitude of 718 metres and is one of the highest airports for transport aircraft in Central Europe. It is located 200 metres from the motorway junction connecting the town of Poprad with the High and Low Tatras mountain ranges.

This year, the airport marks the 85th anniversary of its operation.