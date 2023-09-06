Bratislava cafe teaches homeless barista skills

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Canal lock worth millions of euros

Baťo Canal. (Source: sme)



A project in development for nearly 20 years, the construction of a new lock on the Baťo Canal near Skalica, western Slovakia, officially began on August 17th. The new lock - whose foundation stone was laid in 2004, will extend possible rafting routes by seven kilometres to Hodonín in the Czech Republic.

Work is slated for completion in spring 2026, with a total investment value of €14.1 million.

The construction of the new lock is viewed as a significant milestone for the development of tourism Skalica. Juraj Chovanec, town spokesman, said the idea of extending navigation on the canal beyond the wharf in Skalica has been in the works since the end of the last millennium and that this project represents an important step in realising that vision.

2) Water polo veterans

Igor Vestenický (Left). (Source: sme)

Eight members of the Piešťany-based water polo team participated in the World Championships for veterans over 70 and 75 years of age held in Kumamoto, Japan. Among them was 73-year-old Igor Vestenický from Topoľčany.

The journey from Topoľčany to Japan took forty hours.

Originally, thirteen players had registered, but only eight made it to Japan for various reasons, limiting their ability to make substitutions and making the tournament a challenge.

The Slovak water polo team won bronze after playing six matches. One of the team members, Igor Vestenický, said he was exhausted when he went into the last match and would not have played had he not had to.

However, an unfortunate surprise awaited him upon returning home, as he and his teammate Mick Barry tested positive for COVID-19, putting them into quarantine instead of engaging in other activities like tennis, hiking, netball, or volleyball.

3) Café giving a second chance

Solidarity café. (Source: Stopa Slovensko)

The Solidarity Café project in Bratislava aims to help homeless people acquire skills that can improve their prospects in the job market. The project is supported by the Stopa Slovensko civil association, which has been working to address homelessness in the city since 2015.

The café provides training in being a barista, as well as in developing communication and language skills, helping participants prepare for potential future employment opportunities.

It also seeks to challenge stereotypes about homelessness, highlighting that many homeless individuals are actively working to improve their situation.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Plague Inc.

Translation:"You deserve to have less plague." (Source: zomri)

Not a year has passed since the terrorist attack in Bratislava's city centre in which two members of the LGBT community were killed, and the community are facing increasing political scrutiny and hostility.

In the most recent such incident, speaking during a political talk show on private TV station Markíza on Sunday, Milan Majerský, head of the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), referred to 'LGBTI' as a 'plague that destroys any given country.' He equated it to corruption, deeming both as detrimental to nations.

Although Majerský later issued an apology, clarifying that he was referring to LGBT 'ideology' and not individuals, he has faced criticism from both progressive politicians and the general public.

