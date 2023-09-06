Despite warnings and fines, Slovaks keep confusing national park with water park

Video shows tourists bathing in protected area.

A video has surfaced on Facebook showing people in swimming suits lying and sitting on rocks in the waterfalls of the Studenovodský Stream in the High Tatras.

Their faces are not visible. However, they are clearly violating the rules of the Tatra National Park (TANAP), as they stepped outside the marked hiking trail.

In addition, swimming in waterfalls, mountain lakes and streams is forbidden in the park.

According to TANAP director Pavol Majko, this is not the first incident that has happened during the summer. The same violations repeat every year. Although perpetrators can be warned and even receive a high fine that can skyrocket to €3,319 in civil proceedings, this does not stop people from violation of rules.

Majko says that the number of incidents increases proportionally with the number of visitors and temperature. Thus, park rangers cannot be everywhere.

The most frequented place in Tatra National Park this year was the Hrebienok tourist resort. According to a tourist census, 5,146 people made a trip there on a single day. In one day, 27,216 tourists passed through the mountain terrain either on foot or on bike. The second most visited place is Popradské Pleso lake, followed by Skalnaté Pleso lake.

TANAP director opines that lack of basic decency, upbringing and respect for rules is to blame for such actions.

"The paradox is that a Slovak would not go as far as to do this abroad, as they would be afraid of a fine or being imprisoned. They can do that only in Slovakia," he notes.

In 2021, then OĽaNO MP Romana Tabák posted a picture of herself bathing in a small lake in the Studenovodský Stream. She later removed the photo. The place where she bathed was at the fifth level of nature protection.

She was fined €500 for the violation.