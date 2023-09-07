3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Are you looking for free activities in the city? Get a taste of the Slovak Philharmonic or a trip to the medieval castle

Nature

Pajštún (Source: VaGa)

A hike to the medieval castle

Meeting point: Saturday, September 8, just before 9:00 at Nivy bus station

This week the hikers meet at Nivy bus station just before 9 for the bus to Stupava, Obora on Platform 17. You should arrive at Obora at 9:51 and start the hike there.

You will start on the Yellow trail to Kamenolom, take the forest path to Pajštún castle, then take another forest trail to the ruins at Draci Hrádok. You can rest by the stream in the meadow at Draci Hrádok, then head across the countryside to the hidden cave, call in at Marianka, then head to Záhorska Bystrica for the bus back to town.

There is a great diversity of sites to see on this trip, but be warned, you will need proper hiking shoes, not street trainers, since the paths may be tricky.

The trip should be around 17 km with a mixture of marked and unmarked forest trails, with some steeper inclines.

If you would like to go on the hike, see the map below.

Music

The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra plays a concert in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Slovak Philharmonic at the fountain

Sunday, September 10, at 17:00 on Námestie slobody

BKIS and SF present a concert that is a gift of the Slovak Philharmonic to the city of Bratislava, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Slovak Republic and the Days of European Cultural Heritage.

The music of Slovak, Czech, Austrian, Italian, French, and American composers will be performed. The program is framed by the idea of culture as a unifying and yet unique element of the individual nations of Europe and the whole world.

ODD

DPB's Open Door Day will take place on September 9. (Source: imhd.sk)

DPB's Open Doors Day 2023

Saturday, September 9, from 10:00 to 17:00 at Jurajov Dvor carriage house (Vozovňa Jurajov Dvor)

Saturday will be marked by DPB's open day. A rich transport and cultural program is prepared for everyone - from the smallest fans to teenagers, future colleagues, to supporters.

Visitors can enjoy a tour of vehicles from the DPB fleet, as well as historic vehicles that the transport company maintains for various special occasions.

The entire event will be accompanied by an entertainment and musical program. Fans will be transported around the depot by an open-top bus, the program will also include a drive through the car wash and a chance for interesting discussion with public transport drivers, hearing about their experiences. Job seekers can try driving a bus directly at the event under the supervision of experienced instructors.

It will not be the only transport event in the capital during the second weekend of September. This weekend also sees the railway event Rendez 2023, which will be held in the area of the locomotive depot Bratislava East. The event will be in the spirit of celebrating the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the first steam train on the territory of today's Slovakia. The venues of both events will be connected on Saturday by a special bus line.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.