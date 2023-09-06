News digest: Why you might want to learn German when looking for a job in Slovakia

Ikea lowers prices at its Bratislava branch, Slovaks confusing national park with water park, and a concert in memory of a rock legend.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, September 6 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Increased illegal migration in southern Slovakia

Illegal migrants in the town of Veľký Krtíš. (Source: TASR)

A state of emergency has been declared in the Veľký Krtíš district amid a rise in the number of illegal migrants caught in southern Slovakia.

Following a government meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor said that the migration does not pose an immediate threat to the country and that the situation is under control. There have been no serious incidents, he added.

The police have said that they have deployed all forces and means to ensure order and security, and so far there have been no recorded crimes or misdemeanors by migrants.

The police added that the migrants are fleeing war and their goal is to travel further west, not stay in Slovakia.

The Interior Ministry has said it is working to reduce the number of migrants in the detention centre in Veľký Krtíš - there were approximately 700 there on September 5. Many have been taken away and moved to foreigners' police departments throughout Slovakia.

Companies on the hunt for German-speaking employees

Volkswagen Slovakia. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Even though English has become the number one foreign language even at German companies active in Slovakia, there are still positions where fluency in German is a must.

The language is mostly required in IT, and for the positions of administrative worker and customer support specialist. And the skill can be beneficial given that in the job ads which state German is required, one thing in particular stands out - the salary.

Remembering a legendary Slovak rock musician

video //www.youtube.com/embed/34f1QV6E0XQ

This Saturday, a special festival in memory of legendary Slovak musician, composer, singer, director Dežo Ursíny is being held by the Spomienka na Deža (Remembering Dežo) civic association.

Starting from 1:00 PM in the park on Fedákova Street in Bratislava's Dúbravka borough where Ursíny, considered one of the most important personalities of Slovak rock music, lived, the festival will see his work performed by contemporary musicians. Admission is free. For more information, click here (in Slovak).

Retail revenues registered a year-on-year drop of 4.4 percent in July 2023 - the sixth monthly y-o-y decrease in a row , the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday. However, revenues still saw an uptick of 0.9 percent month-on-month. The negative effects of high inflation are still visible in households' spending habits, said analysts.

, the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday. However, revenues still saw an uptick of 0.9 percent month-on-month. The negative effects of high inflation are still visible in households' spending habits, said analysts. The Specialised Criminal Court has cancelled a fine of €15,000 originally imposed on a man convicted of spying for Russia. In addition to the fine, Bohuš Garbar was also sentenced to three years in prison with three years of probation. The prosecutor has appealed the ruling.

In addition to the fine, was also sentenced to three years in prison with three years of probation. The prosecutor has appealed the ruling. The police should no longer issue a certificate for staying in Slovakia to every foreigner with the procedure becoming an option, not an obligation. Those who are only migrating to another country via Slovakia in particular should not receive it, according to an amendment to the Act on Residence of Foreigners approved by the Government on Wednesday in response to an increase in illegal migration.

Those who are only migrating to another country via Slovakia in particular should not receive it, according to an amendment to the Act on Residence of Foreigners approved by the Government on Wednesday in response to an increase in illegal migration. Bratislava city police have told people to be alert for apartment break-ins , calling on them to look out for people they do not know in their apartment buildings, as well as the marking of doors and frames with silicone glue on the bottom or top.

, calling on them to look out for people they do not know in their apartment buildings, as well as the marking of doors and frames with silicone glue on the bottom or top. Slovakia is expected to provide up to €19.8 million to the EU in 2024-27 to subsidize loans for Ukraine, after the Government approved an agreement between the European Commission and Slovakia on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny, with daily temperatures between 23 °C and 29 °C and a light breeze. (SHMÚ)

