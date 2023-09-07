Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: Modranske Vinobranie; Sept 8-10
EVENT: Riding a historic trolleybus; Sept 8-10
EVENT: Unusual walk through Bratislava; Sept 9, 10:00
EVENT: Festival of laughter and fun; Sept 9, 10:00
EVENT: Telekom Night Run; Sept 9, 20:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Sept 10, 17:00
EVENT: Slovak Philharmonic at the fountain; Sept 10, 17:00
CONCERT: Open Air Bratislava Jazz Days 2023; Sept 10, 18:30
EVENT: SAShE market; Sept 13-15
CONCERT: Summer soirée at GMB: Music in the courtyard: Italo Mario Italo; Sept 13, 20:30
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.