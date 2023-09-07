News digest: Foreign media notice Fico's popularity and inclination towards Russia

Theatre visual campaign spurs hate, ancient treasures near Bratislava, and tips on what to do during the weekend.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in fewer than five minutes.

From a stalwart supporter to a neutral observer

Smer leader Robert Fico. (Source: SITA)

US newspaper the New York Times (NYT), as well as British newspaper the Guardian have noticed Smer chair Robert Fico's rising popularity and opine that if his party wins the September 30 election and forms the next government, one of Ukraine's stalwart supporters might change into a neutral observer.

In his report, NYT author Andrew Higgins illustrates the impact of Russian propaganda on the country using what happened in the village of Ladomirová, eastern Slovakia, as well as other instances of helpers who "sow division and sour public opinion on Ukraine".

Guardian commentator John Kampfner also speaks of Fico. According to him, Fico "showers praise on Moscow and models himself on Viktor Orbán" and Slovakia could soon become Russia's newest ally.

MORE STORIES FROM THE SLOVAK SPECTATOR WEBSITE

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

On a date with Bratislava

The building of the General Prosecutor's Office. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta (SME Archive))

In 1936, the architect Emil Belluš won an important tender for a branch of the Czechoslovak National Bank in Bratislava. However, the building was completed as the headquarters of the Slovak National Bank.

Today it houses the General Prosecutor's Office. He had a vision for the mysterious wide opening, but it did not happen. Find out why, as well as about his other buildings by following this link.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

The time for harvest festivities has come

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

A quick ride from the capital will bring you to the popular Modranské Vinobranie festival, taking place between September 8-10.

The festivities in the small town of Modra celebrate its wine making tradition, featuring a unique beverage known as 'burčiak', a seasonal hard grape cider featuring a foam that can rival even the one on your beer.

For more information, click here (in Slovak).

IN OTHER NEWS

The construction of 5,211 apartments was completed in Slovakia in the second quarter of this year , with the number of new flats going up by 11.2 percent year-on-year (y-o-y), the Statistics Office reported on Thursday. (TASR)

, with the number of new flats going up by 11.2 percent year-on-year (y-o-y), the Statistics Office reported on Thursday. (TASR) The first F-16 fighter jet for Slovakia has been produced , while an additional 13 are being manufactured. Everything is on schedule. The first jet should be fully ready to operate in November 2023. (TASR)

, while an additional 13 are being manufactured. Everything is on schedule. The first jet should be fully ready to operate in November 2023. (TASR) The summer tourism season in Slovakia exceeded expectations in several segments, with mountains and towns being the most attractive destinations, said Václav Mika, head of Slovakia Travel, the state agency supporting tourism. Apart from Bratislava, a lot of tourists visited Bojnice, Banska Stiavnica and the Spiš area in eastern Slovakia. (TASR)

said Václav Mika, head of Slovakia Travel, the state agency supporting tourism. Apart from Bratislava, a lot of tourists visited Bojnice, Banska Stiavnica and the Spiš area in eastern Slovakia. (TASR) Late Wednesday, a passenger train transport between Bratislava and Košice was interrupted by false bomb alert. An unidentified person called and said that bombs were placed on trains stations along the northern route through Žilina and the southern one through Zvolen. Police checked trains and stations along both but found nothing. The false alert resulted in long delays. (Korzár)

An unidentified person called and said that bombs were placed on trains stations along the northern route through Žilina and the southern one through Zvolen. Police checked trains and stations along both but found nothing. The false alert resulted in long delays. (Korzár) Between September 11-30, all foreign police departments will be closed due to the increase in illegal migration and the need to fulfill related tasks. However, some foreigners who have booked an appointment will still be processed, that includes students entering the first year of high schools or universities as well as applicants for national visas. Those with an appointment and who have reasons for special consideration can ask for an exception by e-mailing the relevant foreign police directorate. (Denník N)

President Zuzana Čaputová commemorated the Memorial Day for Victims of the Holocaust and Racial Violence at the Holocaust Museum in the town of Sereď, Trnava Region. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, with daily temperatures between 25 °C and 30 °C and a light breeze at most. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).