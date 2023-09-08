Slovakia is challenging sexist ads with an anti-award

Campaigner say many advertisers seem unaware that ads based on the myth that "sex sells" are ineffective.

This advertisement for Majkov s.r.o. (a scrap metal dealer), displayed on Mierova Street in Bratislava, is among those nominated for the anti-award. (Source: website Sexistický Kix)

Members of the public in Slovakia can currently nominate for ignominious recognition advertisements that they perceive to be sexist. Nominations for the sixth edition of the Sexist Kix anti-award are open until October 9, the SITA newswire reports.

The organisers of the anti-award, the association "Bez Sexizmu" (Without Sexism), explain that anyone interested in making a nomination can specify which elements of the nominated advertisements they believe to be sexist. These elements can include gender stereotypes, sexualisation, objectification, violence in advertising, as well as linguistic sexism and gratuitous focus on body form.

Currently, there are over 60 advertisements registered for the anti-award, with sexualization present in 46 visuals, according to the organisers. The final number will be announced once the nomination phase closes.

Co-organiser Diana Soták Gregorová told SITA that it didn't surprise her and her colleagues that this year, again, companies have resorted to the sexualisation of women in advertisements in order to attract the attention of their clientele. However, the organisers did not expect that the latest batch would include quite so many advertisements depicting female buttocks. Diana concluded that companies should understand that a naked behind will not increase their sales.

To formally obeject to a sexist advertisement, the "Bez Sexizmu" association recommends filing a complaint with the Advertising Council (RPR), whose findings are of an advisory nature, or with the Slovak Trade Insporate (SOI), which can impose fines for violations of the law. The association has already submitted two complaints to the SOI regarding advertisements from the current year, but they have not yet received a response.

Anyone interested in nominating a sexist advertisement can do so through the website www.sexistickykix.sk.