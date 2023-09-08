Kia Slovakia helps celebrate 30 years of Sportage production

Kia is launching a special edition of the iconic model, showcasing Slovakia's pivotal role in its global success.

The anniversary edition of Kia's Sportage model, which is being produced in Teplička nad Váhom, Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

The Kia Sportage has reached a remarkable milestone – 30 years of global production, the TASR newswire reports. To mark the event, Kia Slovakia has launched production, at its plant in Teplička nad Váhom, Žilina Region, of a special anniversary edition of the Sportage model.

According to the company's spokesperson Tomáš Potoček, Kia began manufacturing the Sportage in Slovakia 17 years ago, in 2006, and since then, the plant has produced over 2.36 million units of this model.

A history of excellence

Kia Slovakia began producing the Sportage in its second generation iteration, which marked a significant leap forward in design, quality, safety and performance. Since then, the assembly lines of the Slovak plant have pumped out more than 2.36 million units of the iconic model.

This production history includes over 100,000 units of the second generation, more than 800,000 units of the third generation, and a staggering 1.1 million units of the fourth generation model. Furthermore, 2021 saw the gradual introduction of a fifth-generation Sportage. With an impressive 53-percent share in the production mix since its inception, it remains Kia Slovakia's most successful model.

The fifth generation of the Sportage stands out because Slovakia is its sole production site for the the European market. Over 330,000 units have been manufactured so far, and its success is expected to rival that of its predecessors.

Global reach and local impact

Sportage models produced in Teplička nad Váhom have found homes in 104 countries worldwide. The United Kingdom is the largest export market, but its reach extends even further, to countries like Australia and New Zealand, although this primarily applied to the third generation of the model. 25,000 Sportage vehicles have been sold in the Slovak market over its 17 years of local production.

A special anniversary edition

To commemorate the 30-year milestone, Kia Slovakia is launching a special anniversary edition of the Sportage. This edition features a unique body colour, glossy black accents on side windows and spoilers, and decorative elements in a dark chrome finish on the front, rear and sides.

The interior offers meticulously crafted seats made from suede and artificial leather, ensuring both the driver and passengers enjoy a high level of comfort. The anniversary edition also introduces a special interior colour package called "Midnight Green," adding to the premium feel of the Sportage.

Kia Slovakia, whose production plant was constructed between 2004 and 2006, is Kia Corporation's sole European manufacturing facility, employing 3,700 individuals on car and engine production since December 2006. (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

European customers can expect the special edition to become available starting in late September, with a gradual expansion to other markets.