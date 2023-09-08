News digest: In a jam-packed week for Bratislava, choose from 10 stand-out events.

Kia's 30-year milestone, Ronaldo plays in Slovakia, and autumn festivals.

Good evening. Here is the Friday, September 8 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Bratislava's vibrant week: Top 10 events and cultural highlights

The Modranské Vinobranie is the most significant event in Modra's calendar. It's a traditional harvest festival and celebration of the hard work of the winemakers and grape growers of the Small Carpathians. (Source: Malé Karpaty website )

Bratislava, Slovakia's dynamic capital, and its surrounding region is abuzz with exciting events from September 8 to 15. Start by celebrating the harvest season at the Modranske Vinobranie in the wine town of Modra, where local winemakers showcase their products alongside unique craft goods. For history buffs, a ride on a vintage trolleybus from 1909 offers a nostalgic journey through the city's past.

Join an unusual guided walk through Bratislava to explore its famous and hidden symbols. Families can enjoy a day of laughter and fun at the Bratislava Zoological Garden. Lastly, the Telekom Night Run promises an exhilarating 10-kilometre route through the city, including a section passing through the tram tunnel beneath the castle hill.

Weekend: Slovakia's autumn festivals include the Modranské Vinobranie for wine and crafts, a metal fair in Banská Bystrica, a pipe organ music fest in Trnava, mountain runs, a "Run in Paradise", a Sherlock Holmes-themed tour at Budatín Castle near Žilina, and a public transport event at Bratislava's Jurajov Dvor depot.

Bratislava will ban pavement parking outside marked parking lots starting from October 1, with fines for violators. Police: Due to increased illegal migration in southern Slovakia, all foreign police departments will be closed between September 11 and September 30, with some exceptions for pre-scheduled appointments and specific cases.

Due to increased illegal migration in southern Slovakia, all foreign police departments will be closed between September 11 and September 30, with some exceptions for pre-scheduled appointments and specific cases. Anti-award: The Slovak public can nominate sexist advertisements until October 9th for the Sexist Kix anti-award, highlighting concerns about gender stereotypes and objectification in advertising.

FEATURE STORY FOR THE WEEKEND

Kia marks a 30-year milestone, unveils special Sportage edition!

Kia Slovakia has launched the production of a special anniversary edition of the Sportage model in Teplička nad Váhom to mark the 30th anniversary of its global production. (Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors)

Kia is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Sportage model with a special edition now being made in Teplička nad Váhom, near Žilina. Since production of the second-generation Sportage began in Slovakia in 2006, Kia Slovakia has manufactured over 2.36 million units of the Sportage model.

The production includes more than 100,000 units of the second generation, over 800,000 units of the third generation, and a staggering 1.1 million units of the fourth generation model. The fifth-generation Sportage, exclusively produced in Slovakia for the European market, has already seen over 330,000 units manufactured.

In other news

Slovakia's national football team meets Portugal today in a crucial European Championship qualification match. All eyes are on Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, described by Slovak captain Milan Škriniar as a player who can score in various ways. The match starts at 20:45 at Bratislava's Tehelné Pole Stadium. (Dennik N)

All eyes are on Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, described by Slovak captain Milan Škriniar as a player who can score in various ways. The match starts at 20:45 at Bratislava's Tehelné Pole Stadium. (Dennik N) Slovak universities are grappling with the poor technical condition of their student dormitories , according to the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ). The audit revealed that while funding was allocated for dormitory renovations to enhance student comfort, the changes fell short of international standards. The NKÚ urged the government to seek sustainable solutions to address the universities' needs, emphasizing that student dormitories should offer more than just a place to sleep, but also opportunities for academic and personal development. (TASR)

, according to the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ). The audit revealed that while funding was allocated for dormitory renovations to enhance student comfort, the changes fell short of international standards. The NKÚ urged the government to seek sustainable solutions to address the universities' needs, emphasizing that student dormitories should offer more than just a place to sleep, but also opportunities for academic and personal development. (TASR) Slovakia experienced its first tropical day of the fall season, with temperatures reaching up to 30°C in the warmest areas , according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ). This phenomenon was observed in Skalica and Prievidza, and nearly in Ráztočno and Gbelce as well. SHMÚ predicts further warming in the coming days, with more stations expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius. (SME)

, according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ). This phenomenon was observed in Skalica and Prievidza, and nearly in Ráztočno and Gbelce as well. SHMÚ predicts further warming in the coming days, with more stations expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius. (SME) Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor criticised parliament for not prioritizing the needs of citizens, as lawmakers failed to open special sessions to discuss government proposals regarding illegal migration, the situation in paediatric care, and an amendment to the Criminal Code. Ódor expressed frustration that parliament seems unresponsive to important issues, and expressed hope that lawmakers will reconsider their stance and allow discussions on these matters to proceed on Monday. The Prime Minister emphasized that action on these issues that does not require parliamentary approval is already being implemented. (TASR)

Slovak long-distance swimmer Soňa Rebrová will attempt to conquer the legendary English Channel crossing today. She started from Dover at 5:30 AM local time and is expected to spend approximately 14-18 hours in the water. She has dedicated her swim to nature and aims to connect it with WWF Slovakia's fight for river freedom. (Source: World Wide Fund for Nature website)

WEATHER FOR SATURDAY

Saturday promises to be another hot day, with clear to partly cloudy skies, and possible cloudy conditions in the east. Overnight and in the morning, isolated fog may occur. Daytime temperatures will range from 26°C to 31°C, with light winds. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

