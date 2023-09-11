News digest: Election campaign back to proven 'enemies', disregards important things

A hiking trip to a place where three countries meet, a BBC podcast on how Slovakia is divided, and the photo of the first Slovak F-16 fighter jet.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, September 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in fewer than five minutes.

Back to some tested and proven “enemies”

Illegal migrants in the Veľký Krtíš district, southern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

With three weeks left, Slovakia is being re-acquainted with unseemly tactics that have worked for politicians in the past.

After the first days of school, parents are finding out that many schools have to resort to “creative” solutions to make up for a lack of teaching staff. Paediatric emergency rooms are understaffed, and some are being forced to close. The election sees Slovakia at a perilous crossroads in foreign policy.

But the country spent much of last week mostly talking about migrants and LGBTI people, writes Michaela Terenzani in her Last Week in Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Place where three countries meet

A yellow-marked trail that leads from Hrčava, Czechia, to the triple point (Trojmedzie/Trojmedzí/Trójstyk). (Source: Peter Dlhopolec - The Slovak Spectator)

Had Czechoslovakia not split up in 1993, northern Slovakia would not boast an unusual tourist attraction – a small boundary stone marking the point where three countries meet.

Called Trojmedzie, this is an ideal one-day trip, either on foot or by bike. The latter also allows visitors to explore cycling routes between Jaworzynka, Hrčava, Čierne and Čadca – one of the main towns in Slovakia’s Kysuce region.

TIP FOR PODCAST

Slovakia divided

(Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

BBC runs a podcast dedicated to Slovakia and the current political climate. "The upcoming elections in Slovakia, a small state in the centre of Europe, could disrupt the West. John Kampfner travels across the country to find out more," reads the description.

Click here to listen and download the podcast.

IN OTHER NEWS

Almost 52 percent of Slovaks think more women should hold public functions and be in politics , according to a new survey for private television network Joj, carried out by the AKO polling agency. (TASR) See which parties have the most women on their slates by following this link.

, according to a new survey for private television network Joj, carried out by the AKO polling agency. (TASR) See which parties have the most women on their slates by following this link. Of foreign leaders, Slovaks trust Czech President Petr Pavel the most, with 38 percent expressing confidence in him as opposed to 54 percent who do not. This stems from a new survey by the Focus agency for private television network Markíza. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán placed second with 36 percent (58 percent do not trust him), and French President Emmanuel Macron in third place, trusted by 35 percent (as opposed to 56 percent). Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 24 percent of Slovaks. In the case of US President Joe Biden is it 20 percent. For more detailed data, click here (in Slovak). (SME)

The first F-16 fighter jet produced for Slovakia. (Source: Slovak Defense Ministry - Jakub Neubauer)

The Hungarian-Slovak film Explanation for Everything won the main prize of the Orizzonti section at the Venice Film Festival. Director Gábor Reisz portrays a divided Hungarian society in a very critical, but at the same time empathetic way. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund supported the film, in Slovakia it will start screening in the spring of 2024.

Director Gábor Reisz portrays a divided Hungarian society in a very critical, but at the same time empathetic way. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund supported the film, in Slovakia it will start screening in the spring of 2024. The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) warns that the coronavirus concentrations present in wastewater rose in all Slovak regions in the 33rd calendar week. During the next flu season, the ÚVZ expects an increased incidence of acute respiratory diseases including Covid-19. (TASR)

in the 33rd calendar week. During the next flu season, the ÚVZ expects an increased incidence of acute respiratory diseases including Covid-19. (TASR) The United States will contribute $3.6 million (approximately 3.36 million) to Slovakia for train personnel and to buy equipment to protect its eastern border from the illegal smuggling of weapons, drugs, contraband and people, announced US ambassador to Slovakia, Gautam Rana. In addition, the exchange of information, workshops, trainings will be held in Slovak and US cities.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY

Sunny or small cloud cover. Daily temperatures between 26 °C to 32 °C expected. Light breeze. (SHMÚ)

