Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
11. Sep 2023 at 20:14

Once popular bar in boat left to ruin, owner does not care

Boat is the first thing seen by visitors to Námestovo, northern Slovakia.

author
Dorota Mikulášová
External contributor
The boat Roháče lies in ruin after many years in disarray.The boat Roháče lies in ruin after many years in disarray. (Source: Dorota Mikulášová)

Once a popular bar in a boat-turned-land dwelling establishment has become a dilapidated ruin welcoming visitors to the town of Námestovo, northern Slovakia. Its owner is not interested in repairing the bar, nor is he answering calls for its removal.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Originally, the ship called Roháče used to sail in nearby Orava dam, but was probably decommissioned due to poor technical condition. Eventually, it was sold to a private individual who turned the ship into a restaurant and later a bar. Some of the menu items its patrons could have ordered are still visibly written on the hull.

SkryťTurn off ads

Concerts and other events were held there, too. According to some residents of Námestovo, it was probably closed around 2005, but no one remembers exactly why or when.

Today, the ship and its basement is in ruin and falling apart, covered in graffiti, has developed mould, its windows have been broken. Inside, the furniture has been scattered around, floor torn out.

The only people the ship now attracts are the homeless and youth who want to hide inside.

According to the town hall, attempts have been made to contact the owner, who supposedly lives abroad, but to no avail. He does not answer the phone. When My Orava daily tried to contact him as well, he dropped the call after the first question. The town even tried to find buyers, but that did not amount to anything as well.

SkryťTurn off ads

"We are taking specific legal steps, but at this moment we don't want to specify them in order not to spoil something. In any case, our goal is to make the entrance to the town more cultural," the town hall says.

According to the local construction office, it is not easy to remove structures like this. It could only be done if a structural engineer assesses that a structure is life-threatening, or its repair is possible. Since the boat is legally built and approved, everything rests on the owner's approval.

©My Orava

Top stories

Illegal migrants in the Veľký Krtíš district, southern Slovakia.

News digest: Election campaign back to proven 'enemies', disregards important things

A hiking trip to a place where three countries meet, a BBC podcast on how Slovakia is divided, and the photo of the first Slovak F-16 fighter jet.


41m
Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep
Foreigners' Police HQ in Bratislava.

Foreigner's police in limited mode from Monday

Police cites increase in illegal migration in southern Slovakia as the reason.


8. sep
Migrants near Veľký Krtíš.

Migrants for Fico, “LGBTI” for Christian Democrats. The campaign is on

Old “enemies” are being wheeled out, and old fears revived.


10 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad