Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Sep 2023 at 11:27

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Are you looking for free activities in the city? Visit the workshop on cyanotype photography or a hiking tip for this weekend.

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Photography

Music

Alicia EdelweissAlicia Edelweiss (Source: aliciaedelweiss.com)

Thursday, September 21, starts at 18:00 in the Austrian Cultural Forum, Hodžovo Námestie 1/A (square)

"When I'm enlightened, everything will be better", the second album of Alicia Edelweiss, an Austro-British artist who lives and creates in Vienna, is quite a surprising piece of work. The nine songs reflect her music's poetic power and purity with compelling, poignant clarity.

The reflection of our reality unfolds in songs about what has been experienced, exaggerated, and dreamed, in excerpts from legends or from children's books. The enchanting music is deeply atmospheric and exhilarating, and shows the wide artistic and emotional spectrum of the musician.

Photography

Cyanotype photography

Friday, September 15, between 14:00 and 18:00 in the Slovak National Gallery

Cyanotype photography is one of the oldest photographic printing processes in the history of photography. It is not always necessary to have a camera to take photos. The traditional technique of cyanotype photography is capable of producing cyan-blue prints when even a dark room is not available.

You can try this camera-less technique in the Open Studio (Otvorený Ateliér) of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG), the programme there is also suitable for English speakers.

Nature

TV tower at the Kamzík hillTV tower at the Kamzík hill (Source: Sme)

Hike to Kamzík

The wooded Kamzík hill is a popular walking and resting place for Bratislava residents, who flock to this beautiful piece of nature, especially at weekends.

It is a very popular recreational area for the general public. Not far away on the top of the hill stands the dominant feature of this area - the 200 m high Kamzík TV tower. It offers an amazing panaroma of the surrounding area. Snacks and drinks are also available in local buffets.

You may reach Kamzík by starting your journey at Krasňany, following the path Pekná Cesta not far from Krásny Vrch, and continuing along to Kamzík. You can rest a little there, and it would be possible to go back to Bratislava by bus, or you can continue your walk to Račianské Mýto.

Here is the map below if you would like to go on a hike.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

