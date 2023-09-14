Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: SAShE market; Sept 13-15
EVENT: Rača Wine Festival; Sept 15-17
FESTIVAL: Convergence Festival Bratislava; Sept 16-19
EVENT: Vrakuna run; Sept 17, 10:00
EVENT: Vinobranie Pezinok; Sept 22-24
EVENT: Burger Street Festival Bratislava; Sept 22-24
EVENT: DM Run for women; Sept 23, 10:00
EVENT: Day of opened studios; Sept 23, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Golden Age Festival Bratislava; Sept 23, 19:00
CONCERT: Bratislava Hot Serenaders concert; Sept 24, 19:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO