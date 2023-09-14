Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Sep 2023 at 23:10  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 14 and September 24, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: Adobe Stock - Alessandro Biascioli )
TOP 10

EVENT: SAShE market; Sept 13-15
EVENT: Rača Wine Festival; Sept 15-17
FESTIVAL: Convergence Festival Bratislava; Sept 16-19
EVENT: Vrakuna run; Sept 17, 10:00
EVENT: Vinobranie Pezinok; Sept 22-24
EVENT: Burger Street Festival Bratislava; Sept 22-24
EVENT: DM Run for women; Sept 23, 10:00
EVENT: Day of opened studios; Sept 23, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Golden Age Festival Bratislava; Sept 23, 19:00
CONCERT: Bratislava Hot Serenaders concert; Sept 24, 19:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

