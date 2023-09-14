Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
14. Sep 2023 at 7:38  I 

Slovak chef’s vegan kimchi wows international judges

Daniel Karas wants people to experiment and make their own fermented vegetables.

Jana Liptáková
Daniel Karas preparing his vegan kimchi in Stará Tržnica.Daniel Karas preparing his vegan kimchi in Stará Tržnica. (Source: Courtesy of Rodkva Ferments)

Daniel Karas can trace his love of fermented food all the way back to his early childhood. One of his earliest memories is of sitting on the couch in his family’s living room, eating sauerkraut. But it wasn’t until a decade ago when he visited a now-defunct restaurant in Bratislava that he developed a passion for what is today the cornerstone of his burgeoning fermented food business - the Korean specialty kimchi.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“Its taste may have triggered a memory of fermented vegetables from my childhood, but the overall complexity of kimchi’s flavour was much stronger, it had more umami flavours,” Karas told The Slovak Spectator. “It was a complete explosion in my taste buds.”

SkryťTurn off ads

Not just fermented cabbage

While in Slovakia most people know only the Napa cabbage kimchi, kimchi is actually a general term in Korea used to describe vegetables which have been fermented using the process of lactic acid fermentation – the same method of naturally preserving food used to make sauerkraut.

Benefits of fermented vegetables

  • improves gut function
  • restores intestinal microflora after use of antibiotics
  • can help in preventing certain types of cancer
  • strengthens gut microbiome
  • antioxidant effect - prevent the proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms and yeasts
  • maintain optimal pH in intestine
  • can help in improving mental health. Also contain probiotics

Source: Rodkva Ferments

“It means something fermented, whether it’s radish, cabbage, scallions, there are different alternatives to kimchi in Korea,” says Karas.

At the time he made his fateful trip to the Korean restaurant, Karas was working as a chef and he realised how kimchi could be used to liven up dishes.

He started making his own kimchi in 2014, after attending a presentation on different types of kimchi, under the supervision of a Korean kimchi expert at the Korean Embassy.

SkryťTurn off ads

“I tried making kimchi using recipes I found on the internet,” says Karas. He also experimented with other vegetables such as white radish and radish leaves, fermented dill seeds, and made salsa from green chillies, too. “I totally fell for it,” he says. He used shrimp paste or fish sauce in his fermented products to boost the umami flavour of the kimchi itself.

After speaking to various people who told him they didn’t eat animal products he tried a vegan version, adjusting the flavours so that the finished product would go down well with both vegans and meat eaters.

To further read in this article

  • What award Daniel Karas has won and for which products
  • What is his dream
  • Recipe for vegan kimchi by Daniel Karas

It took some years of fine-tuning, but he got there in the end.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Igor Matovič.

News digest: Fight between ex-PM and top Smer politician desribed as 'new low'

New regular flights between Košice-Zurich, state of emergency to end, and Čaputová filing complaint against Robert Fico.


12 h
Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep
German journalist Katrin Litschko.

A German from Bratislava who loves her working ‘mischung’

She runs a magazine, produces TV reports and organises exhibitions.


13. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad