News digest: September polls hint of what to expect at elections

What people think about the new cycling paths near the Danube, grape festivities in Pezinok, and the age of a prehistoric lake in Slovakia determined.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, September 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in fewer than five minutes.

The 'dangerous' strategising of former president

In the centre there is the National Council building in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Andrej Kiska, the former president whose term was marked by growing hostility between the Presidential Palace and the Government Office – then headed by Robert Fico – has been offering some advice two weeks before the election.

Essentially, he says that if you don't want to see Fico make a comeback, don't put all your eggs in one basket.

That basket is Progresívne Slovensko (PS), which is collecting votes among the sizeable anti-Fico camp. But the more the party's support grows, the more it risks having no partners in the house with which to form a stable parliamentary majority, and subsequently a government that does not include Smer.

Leaving aside the irony of Kiska's appeal in view of the role he played in the failure of progressive forces in 2020, the competitors as well as potential future partners of PS (most notably SaS) have already started campaigning against the Progressives, writes Michaela Terenzani in her Last Week in Slovakia.

See the September polls in one place here.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

What people think of the new cycling paths near the Danube

The new cycling path near the Danube embankment. (Source: TASR)

The new organisation of transport, in effect since September around the Danube embankment in Bratislava's Old Town borough, has resulted in opposing reactions.

Cyclists are happy about the new paths, drivers not so much. Find out more by following this link.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Come to Pezinok and enjoy vine, burčiak

Vinobranie in Pezinok (Source: TASR)

Visit the picturesque wine-growing town under the Little Carpathians and experience the celebration of grapes, learn about the harvest and the work of local winemakers and winegrowers.

The Pezinok 2023 Vinobranie will officially open on Friday, September 22, at 17:00, followed by a rich programme. For more information, click here (in English).

IN OTHER NEWS

The Slovak Health Ministry and chief hygienist, Ján Mikas, recommends that people belonging to at-risk groups think about getting a Covid-19 vaccine this autumn . People over 60, with serious chronic diseases, pregnant women, obese people, social care clients, health and social care workers are considered at-risk. In total, 29 centres will open in Slovakia, more information will be published on the ministry website. (TASR)

. People over 60, with serious chronic diseases, pregnant women, obese people, social care clients, health and social care workers are considered at-risk. In total, 29 centres will open in Slovakia, more information will be published on the ministry website. (TASR) When it comes to nationality, Námestovo, northern Slovania, is the "most Slovak" district in the country with more than 98 percent of people having Slovak nationality , the Statistical Office reported on Monday. In the case of municipalities, 99.3 percent of residents in Bezovica, north Slovakia, are Slovak. On the other hand, the most ethnically diverse district in Slovakia is Rimavská Sobota, southern Slovakia, with Slovak, Hungarian and Roma people. (TASR)

, the Statistical Office reported on Monday. In the case of municipalities, 99.3 percent of residents in Bezovica, north Slovakia, are Slovak. On the other hand, the most ethnically diverse district in Slovakia is Rimavská Sobota, southern Slovakia, with Slovak, Hungarian and Roma people. (TASR) The American coffee chain Starbucks opened one new café and is preparing for the opening of another in Slovakia. Last week, a café opened in the Laugaricio shopping mall in Trenčín, western Slovakia. The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava will have a café as well, but its date of opening has yet to be officially announced. In total, Starbucks has 11 cafés in six Slovak towns. (Aktuality)

Last week, a café opened in the Laugaricio shopping mall in Trenčín, western Slovakia. The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava will have a café as well, but its date of opening has yet to be officially announced. In total, Starbucks has 11 cafés in six Slovak towns. (Aktuality) The government of Iceland bought excess emission quotas from Slovakia that were allocated to Slovakia for 2013 - 2020. The revenue of €2.4 million will be used to increase the energy efficiency of buildings. (TASR)

The revenue of €2.4 million will be used to increase the energy efficiency of buildings. (TASR) By the end of the week, 27 streets in Košice's Old Town borough will have been included in the new zone with speed limited to 30 kilometres per hour . The city expects that the safety of pedestrians will significantly rise. (Korzár)

. The city expects that the safety of pedestrians will significantly rise. (Korzár) On Monday, police chief Štefan Hamran announced that the case of the missing 22-year-old student has been clarified. The evidence is strong and the police are convinced that they have detained the right person. Some important procedures have yet to be carried out, and they will make further announcements on the investigation as the situation allows. Learn more about the case here. (TASR)

The evidence is strong and the police are convinced that they have detained the right person. Some important procedures have yet to be carried out, and they will make further announcements on the investigation as the situation allows. Learn more about the case here. (TASR) The OSCE evaluation mission has arrived in Slovakia. Its representatives were received by Peter Mišík, State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. A mission of seven, they will assess the preparation and the course of the September 30 elections.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY

Overcast, with a chance of showers and rain. Daily temperatures between 18 °C to 23 °C, while in western and southern Slovakia temperatures between 23 °C to 27 °C are expected. (SHMÚ)

