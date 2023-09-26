What the US ambassador learned about his barber from their Soros chat

One year into his posting to Slovakia, US Ambassador Gautam Rana believes that Slovakia and America will continue to have a great relationship after the September election. In this interview with The Slovak Spectator, he also highlights the importance of talking to people influenced by disinformation, and explains why it is hard to ban the Russian Embassy in Slovakia from Facebook.
I have read that your acquaintances compared your posting to Slovakia to a jackpot win. Do you share this view one year into your ambassadorial appointment?