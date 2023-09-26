Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
26. Sep 2023 at 15:00  I 

What the US ambassador learned about his barber from their Soros chat

US Ambassador Gautam Rana believes that it’s important to begin a dialogue and try to understand why some believe disinformation.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
Slovakia will obtain 160 Oshkosh vehicles for $190 million from the US. They should arrive in Slovakia in 2025. Acting Defence Minister Martin Sklenár and US Ambassador Gautam Rana after signing a deal in Bratislava on July 20, 2023. Slovakia will obtain 160 Oshkosh vehicles for $190 million from the US. They should arrive in Slovakia in 2025. Acting Defence Minister Martin Sklenár and US Ambassador Gautam Rana after signing a deal in Bratislava on July 20, 2023. (Source: TASR/Jaroslav Novák)

One year into his posting to Slovakia, US Ambassador Gautam Rana believes that Slovakia and America will continue to have a great relationship after the September election. In this interview with The Slovak Spectator, he also highlights the importance of talking to people influenced by disinformation, and explains why it is hard to ban the Russian Embassy in Slovakia from Facebook.

I have read that your acquaintances compared your posting to Slovakia to a jackpot win. Do you share this view one year into your ambassadorial appointment?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Slovak returns after 50 years in Canada, fascinated by what many overlook

Štefan Galvánek with his pictures in the unique Coburg Park in the village of Pohorelá. The park belonged to the aristocratic family of Coburgs.

Štefan Galvánek captures the beauty of the Horehronie region.


Marcela Ballová 25. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Election trains will carry Slovaks from Czechia to Bratislava on Friday

"Underground trains ride every four minutes, but the election is held only once in four years."

Two free trains covered by four NGOs.


19 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad