25. Sep 2023 at 13:00  I 

Slovak returns after 50 years in Canada, fascinated by what many overlook

Štefan Galvánek captures the beauty of the Horehronie region.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
Štefan Galvánek with his pictures in the unique Coburg Park in the village of Pohorelá. The park belonged to the aristocratic family of Coburgs. Štefan Galvánek with his pictures in the unique Coburg Park in the village of Pohorelá. The park belonged to the aristocratic family of Coburgs. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Playing violin and admiring the paintings in the Piarist Church in Prievidza, western Slovakia, when he was six, he could not have imagined where fate would take him one day.

After all, who would have thought that at the age of 12, when his teacher introduced him to oil painting, that one day he would end up captivating one of the Canadian provinces with his works and become a member of the oldest professional art society in the country, the Ontario Society Of Artist?

In this distant land, he left behind a unique mark, giving valuable advice to young artists, but after more than half a century he settled down in a picturesque village under Kráľova Hola peak in the Low Tatras.

A big decision

Just as he showed Toronto to Canadians as he saw the city, he now brings Slovaks closer to one beautiful region of their country.

Štefan Galvánek, a native of Bratislava and an artist of international reputation, cannot complain about a boring life. He has made decisions that required a lot of courage.

