Weekend: It's the best time to visit Košice. The oldest marathon in Europe turns 100

Also, a festival for every geeky person and a night full of science. Here's what to do during the weekend of September 29-October 1.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

TRAVEL

The Košice Peace Marathon

The oldest marathon in Europe is held neither in London, nor Paris, nor Berlin, nor Vienna. Actually, it takes place in Košice, eastern Slovakia. On Sunday, October 1 thousands of athletes from all around the world will descend on the city and take part in the acclaimed course through the historical city centre. The event offers unique atmosphere, positive energy. This years marks the 100th edition, so now it is the best time to be there and witness the passion the city has for running.

History: A short story about the first educated European who visited western and central Asia.

Monument: A monument in the High Tatras honouring Hungarian minister will get a bronze sculpture.

ART

A different kind of marathon

On the eve of the Košice Peace Marathon, a little bit different kind of event will take place - the Organ Marathon. It will be the final concert of this year's Ivan Sokol International Organ Festival. In several churches around the Košice's Old Town, consecutive short organ concerts will be held. Admission is free. For more information, click here (in Slovak).

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1-YZx2ToUEIj4y8waSjQXRMw72NvKSHM&ehbc=2E312F&noprof=1

Return: Štefan Galvánek, a native of Bratislava and an artist of international reputation, returned to Slovakia after 50 years spent in Canada.

Bratislava illuminated

The Biela Noc (White Night) multi-genre festival is one of the most popular in Slovakia. This weekend between September 29 and October 1, it once again brings to Bratislava visual and audio installations, interactive objects, film projections, dance performances and much more, showcasing the current trends in art and technology. While some parts of the festival are free, others require buying a ticket. The festival moves to Košice next week. For more information, including map, tickets and more, click here (in English).

Bratislava will host White Night festival this weekend. (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

Hot Bratislava band in Banská Bystrica

On Saturday, September 30, the Bratislava Hot Serenaders orchestra return to Banská Bystrica for another concert, showcasing songs from their upcoming album as well as the best pieces from their repertoir. For tickets, click here (in English).

MISCELLANEOUS FUN

Comic/game/anime heaven

For young people (and those young within), autumn is inextricably linked with the annual Comics Salón & Anime Show pop-culture festival. Taking place between September 29-October 1 in Bratislava's Ružinov borough, the 36th edition of the event offers a rich programme for any geeky person, including workshops, lectures, movie screening, karaoke, cosplay competition, panels with authors, board and video games and so much more.

For more information, tickets click here (in English). If you have never attended the festival but considered doing so, check out a personal account from this year's spring edition.

The Anime Show, an international popculture festival, took place in late March in the Bratislava borough of Ružinov. (Source: Jeremy Hill)

Let your inner scientist out

At the start of autumn, the European Researchers' Night takes place all across Europe and Slovakia is no exception. The exhibition presents the most exciting research findings in Slovakia and notable Slovak researchers, and includes hands-on experiments, simulations, science shows and more. In Slovakia, this year's edition takes place on September 29 in five towns: Bratislava, Košice, Banská Bystrica, Žilina, and Poprad. There are several ways how you can join in on the fun, find out more here (in English).

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 20-22: One of the biggest events of its kind in Central Europe, this year's edition of the Bratislava Jazz Days will bring big jazz stars to the Slovak Capital.

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Go see stand-up comedians at Kácečko!

WHAT TO BE CHEERFUL ABOUT: Two South American animals have become Liptov celebrities.

WHAT TO EXPLORE IN BRATISLAVA: On September 30, the Battle of Bratislava will take place in the Janko Kráľ Park in Bratislava.

WHAT TO READ: A trip to Rysy, the highest peak in the High Tatras that does not require hikers to be accompanied by a mountain guide.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!