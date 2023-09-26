Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
26. Sep 2023 at 12:00  I 

Slovak scientists link enzyme with risk of death from Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet.

Matúš Beňo
Pharmacologist Anna Paul Hrabovská.Pharmacologist Anna Paul Hrabovská. (Source: Tomáš Madeja)

Based solely on the amount of news, reports or infected people, it may seem at first glance that the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but the reality is far from that. Although not a public health emergency anymore, in early September the World Health Organisation said that it was seeing 'concerning trends' for Covid-19 in the northern hemisphere ahead of the 2023 winter season.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

That is why research into the coronavirus and the disease it causes still continues, with Slovak scientists offering a helping hand as well. Recently, a team from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Comenius University in Bratislava found a link between the severe form of the Covid-19 disease and the activity of an enzyme in human blood, called butyrylcholinesterase.

SkryťTurn off ads

Their study, published in the toxicology journal Chemico-Biological Interactions, showed that a decrease in the activity of the enzyme was associated with a negative Covid-19 prognosis and vice-versa.

The Slovak Spectator talked to pharmacologist Anna Paul Hrabovská, who led the team about their research, how it came to be and what it might hold.

Súvisiaci článok Q&A: Will there be another Covid-19 wave in Slovakia? What about vaccines? Read more 

Doing it for at-risk groups

For a long time there was no guaranteed indicator that could predict whether a patient would have to face a severe form of the disease, or even death, and alert doctors to cases requiring increased care.

"When I talked to chief physicians in hospital wards, they said that they really needed to know who to focus on. They had young athletes who you would have thought would be fine eventually, but in the end they died. And then 80-year-old patients who would otherwise have not been given much of a chance actually overcame the disease," Anna Paul Hrabovská describes the problem, adding that this was also the reason why they became interested in this research.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: Slovak Science

Top stories

Slovak returns after 50 years in Canada, fascinated by what many overlook

Štefan Galvánek with his pictures in the unique Coburg Park in the village of Pohorelá. The park belonged to the aristocratic family of Coburgs.

Štefan Galvánek captures the beauty of the Horehronie region.


Marcela Ballová 25. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Election trains will carry Slovaks from Czechia to Bratislava on Friday

"Underground trains ride every four minutes, but the election is held only once in four years."

Two free trains covered by four NGOs.


18 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad