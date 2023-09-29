Going underground in the picturesque mining village of Špania Dolina

A restored tunnel connects one of the most beautiful Slovak villages with an abandoned settlement in the hills.

The village of Špania Dolina, in the hills north of Banská Bystrica. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

The picturesque village of Špania Dolina, near Banská Bystrica, has restored an old tunnel once used by miners, making it accessible to visitors. The site represents another attraction for this already popular tourist destination.

"It is certainly a big attraction and people are interested in it, as they are in the defunct settlement of Piesky, the local Copper Museum of the Mining Brotherhood Herrengrund, the Historical Folk School of Professor Jozef Mistrík and the Museum of Lace in the local Klopačka," said the vilage's mayor, Martina Wilhelmerová. She added that tunnel, which goes between Špania Dolina and Piesky is accessible from May until the end of September.