Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
29. Sep 2023 at 13:50  I 

Going underground in the picturesque mining village of Špania Dolina

A restored tunnel connects one of the most beautiful Slovak villages with an abandoned settlement in the hills.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
The village of Špania Dolina, in the hills north of Banská Bystrica.The village of Špania Dolina, in the hills north of Banská Bystrica. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

The picturesque village of Špania Dolina, near Banská Bystrica, has restored an old tunnel once used by miners, making it accessible to visitors. The site represents another attraction for this already popular tourist destination.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

A helping hand for you in the heart of Europe: Our Slovakia Travel Guide.

"It is certainly a big attraction and people are interested in it, as they are in the defunct settlement of Piesky, the local Copper Museum of the Mining Brotherhood Herrengrund, the Historical Folk School of Professor Jozef Mistrík and the Museum of Lace in the local Klopačka," said the vilage's mayor, Martina Wilhelmerová. She added that tunnel, which goes between Špania Dolina and Piesky is accessible from May until the end of September.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Weekend: It's the best time to visit Košice. The oldest marathon in Europe turns 100

The Košice marathon turns 100 at the weekend.

Also, a festival for every geeky person and a night full of science. Here's what to do during the weekend of September 29-October 1.


2 h

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Bratislava White Night 2023: 8 visual artworks to see

Klaus Obermaier's Dopamine will be one of artworks presented at the White Night festival starting this Friday.

One of more than 50 White Night visual art installations will be a mix of emotions and election statistics.


27. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad