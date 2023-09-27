Bratislava White Night 2023: 8 visual artworks to see

One of more than 50 White Night visual art installations will be a mix of emotions and election statistics.

Klaus Obermaier's Dopamine will be one of artworks presented at the White Night festival starting this Friday. (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

The multi-genre festival White Night (Biela Noc) will transform Bratislava’s streets again into a magical night walk during the upcoming weekend. Art works, installations and performances by Slovak and foreign artists, performers, musicians and designers will be presented within more than 50 sites and events scattered around the city centre.

The first post-Covid edition of the festival last year was quite digital as this kind of work piled up from previous editions, which either did not take place at all or only in limited versions due to the pandemic. The organisers have reached for tangible works that are a bit different this year.