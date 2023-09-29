Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
29. Sep 2023 at 0:00  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 28 and October 8, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: [fjúžn] festival; Sept 22-29
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Music Festival; Sept 22-Oct 8
EVENT: White Night Bratislava; Sept 29-Oct 1
EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Sept 30, 10:00
EVENT: GMB x Kvet: Flower workshop; Sept 30, 15:00
EVENT: I love Bachata Bratislava; Oct 3, 21:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Oct 7, 08:00
EVENT: Apple feast; Oct 7, 11:00
SPORT: Oktagon 47; Oct 7, 18:00
EVENT: Vegan Feast Bratislava; Oct 8, 10:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

SkryťTurn off ads

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

News digest: Shootings and explosion in one of Bratislava boroughs

Plenty of events to enjoy in Bratislava during the weekend, two lovely alpacas, and interview with Slovakia's deputy foreign minister Peter Mišík.


6 h

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

This year White Night will be monumental

Klaus Obermaier's Dopamine will be one of artworks presented at the White Night festival starting this Friday.

The 14th edition of the multi-genre festival brings a number of huge, physical art works.


27. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad