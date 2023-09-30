How does it feel to live in Manderlák, Bratislava's first high-rise building?

Declared a national cultural monument several days ago, the roof of this downtown building is home to a mysterious object.

At one time the tallest building in Bratislava and Slovakia, the multi-functional Manderlák building on SNP Square is still one of the dominant features of the centre. Many wrongly associate it with the monuments built under communism. However, the Manderlák, as the building is widely known, originated in the interwar period and is an icon of modernist architecture.

The exceptional building has recently received legislative protection. On September 4, the Slovak Monuments Board declared it a national cultural monument.This means that the building will retain its character in the future. Renovations and any modifications can only be performed in cooperation with preservationists and experts.

The history of the building is connected with several local personalities. It became legendary thanks to the Grand Cafe, as well as the Manderla butcher shop, which many Bratislava residents still remember. Living in the Manderlák continues to be influenced by the vibrant life of the city centre.

Centre, trams and cockroaches