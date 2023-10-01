Smer wins elections, fascists are out of parliament

The voter turnout in this election is the highest since 2002.

The election night in Slovakia began with two exit polls that predicted a win for the liberal force Progresívne Slovensko (PS) in the early election but as the night went on, live results hinted at and eventually confirmed a different scenario: the return of Smer.

Smer, led by former three-time PM Robert Fico who pledges to cut any support of Ukraine except for humanitarian aid, won the election on September 30 with 22.94 percent; a similar figure was forecast for PS in one of the exit polls. Progresívne Slovensko ended in second place with 17.95 percent.

Six single parties and one coalition party have gotten into parliament, according to the unofficial results. They will be confirmed by the state commission at midday on Sunday.

Hlas, a left wing party established three years ago by Smer renegades led by ex-PM Peter Pellegrini, the self-declared anti-corruption movement OĽaNO chaired by ex-PM Igor Matovič, the liberal party SaS, as well as two returnees, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and the ultranationalist party Slovak National Party (SNS), will sit in parliament as well.

This election was not short of political surprises, including the end of the far-right movement Republika and the populist movement Sme Rodina in parliament.

In the coming days, President Zuzana Čaputová is expected to ask Fico to form a government. He may form a coalition government with Hlas and SNS. In 2010, when Fico won his second parliamentary election, most parties refused to cooperate with him and he did not become the prime minister.

