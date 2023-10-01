Košice showed Berlin how a marathon should be done, says Berlin Marathon founder

The Košice Peace Marathon marks 100 years since its creation.

The expected high pace from the start of the run meant a record could be broken at the 100th edition of the International Peace Marathon (MMM).

In addition to the high quality of sport represented by the 21-member group of elite runners from Africa, the director of the Košice marathon, Branislav Koniar, is also pleased with the presence of important figures in world athletics.

"These are people who recently witnessed the women's world record in Berlin. They will not be surprised by anything. They are personalities who have travelled the world thanks to marathons," said MMM director Branislav Koniar.

He thinks that they see the value of the Košice marathon not only in top performances, but in the overall organisation and the connection of the city's residents with the whole event.

You, pioneers, are our teachers

Several of the invited guests will actively participate in the marathon. Slovak Olympians Matej Tóth, Anastasia Kuzminová, and four-time Polish Olympic winner in walking Robert Korzeniowski will run in a special relay:

"It is an honour for me to be part of the 100th Košice marathon. The name is very indicative, considering that a military conflict is raging not far across the border," said the Polish walker.

One of the personalities who accepted the invitation to the jubilee year of MMM is 84-year-old Horst Milde, the founder of the marathon in Berlin.

"It is a great honour for me that I can be at the jubilee year of the marathon, which I perceive as pioneering for Europe," he said. "The idea of the marathon has survived various regimes, crises and has lasted a hundred years. You, the pioneers, are our teachers and have shown us how it should be done."

Milde says that he will carefully watch how Košice celebrates this anniversary and maybe he will be inspired. Next year, the Berlin Marathon will celebrate 50 years.

"I've always loved running abroad and bringing home a lot of inspiration," added Milde.

Record holder has the highest ambition

The holder of the course record from 2012, Lawrence Kimwetich Kimaiyo, will run at the marathon thanks to the so-called wild card from the organisers.

The last time he reached the finish line of this competitive marathon was in 2015, so he is not one of the biggest favourites for victory. Still, he has bold ambitions.

"I’m glad to be back in Košice. I remember that run in 2012 very well. That victory brought me many other opportunities in my career," said the athlete with a record time of 2:07:01 hrs.

I would like to win in Košice again, he added.

Many fans wish for the anniversary year to result in a new record time. The high pace, expected from the beginning, can also contribute to this.

"Our plan is bolder than last year. This is because the elite runners who came to Košice this time are stronger than in recent years. So we will start at a faster pace. Our goal is to run the first half of the race in 63 minutes," said Koniar.

In this way, Koniar thinks there is a chance to break a record or at least achieve another great result. Similar tactics will be applied in the case of the female runners.

If we don't break the track record, we definitely won't jump off a bridge, the director noted.

"This marathon has so many reflections, overlaps and important messages that the record time is only one aspect," Koniar said.