Neither buckets of water nor whips. Celebrate holidays with Easter cuisine

Spectacular Slovakia listeners will lick their fingers at Easter.

An Easter lamb cake is placed in a wooden basket. (Source: TASR)

Easter has returned to Slovakia, but the coronavirus has changed the plans of many boys.

Instead of pouring water on girls and whipping them on Easter Monday, they will have to stay home. This also means girls will not be drenched. Canadian Naomi Hužovičová was at first indignant when she learned about this Slovak tradition.

“My jury is still out on that one,” she said.

However, she likes Slovakia’s Easter cuisine. Listen to this Easter-themed podcast from April 2019 featuring Naomi to learn what “Lost Chicken” and “Lick a Finger” are and to find your favourite Easter recipe.

Listen to the Easter special:

9. Apr 2020 at 7:00 | Naomi Hužovičová , Michaela Terenzani