Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spook-free and sugar-filled: How to celebrate Halloween in Slovakia

An American talks about how she includes her Slovak neighbours in Halloween celebrations.

Children celebrate Pumpkin Saturday at the Košice Children's Heritage Railway on November 2, 2013Children celebrate Pumpkin Saturday at the Košice Children's Heritage Railway on November 2, 2013 (Source: TASR)

What started as an ancient Celtic festival warding of evil spirits before the beginning of winter has evolved into a candy-filled extravaganza.

Halloween is a day celebrated with lots of trick-or-treating, costumes and pumpkin carving in America and other Western countries, but the spooky and sugary holiday is just starting to gain popularity in Slovakia.

So, how does a fun-loving American and her family celebrate Halloween in Slovakia? With a strobe light dance party, indoor trick-or-treating and some pumpkin carving of course!

Experience a multicultural Halloween by proxy with American Tarney Sjoberg Varney, who lives in Dunajská Lužná with her family, on this week’s episode of Spectacular Slovakia. For her, Halloween is less about the spook and more about forging connections with her welcoming Slovak neighbours.

31. Oct 2019 at 10:54  | Anna Fay

