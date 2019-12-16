Editor-in-chief of conspiracy magazine pleaded guilty

Rostas was ordered to pay a fine.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok has found Tibor Eliot Rostas, conspiracy magazine Zem a Vek editor-in-chief, guilty of defamation of a nation, race, and religion, the TASR newswire reported.

Rostas was ordered to pay a fine of €4,000 on December 16. Provided he does not pay the sum, he will spend three months in prison. The ruling, however, is not valid. If any of the parties appeals against the verdict, the Supreme Court will take over the case next.

Related article Editor-in-chief of a known conspiracy magazine indicted for extremism Read more

Tomáš Honz, a prosecutor from the Specialised Prosecutor's Office, initially proposed probation without a fine.

One of the reasons for finding Rostas guilty was a story from May 2017, titled “Wedge of Jews among the Slavs,” in which he quoted alleged statements of different Slovak personalities from the past who had expressed their negative attitudes towards the Jewish community.

Not only did he share extremist materials publicly but defamed and incited hatred towards a group of people, the court stated.

The share of extremist materials is a threat to the public order and may lead to conflicts within a nation or minorities in Slovakia, Honz added.

16. Dec 2019 at 22:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff