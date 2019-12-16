Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Editor-in-chief of conspiracy magazine pleaded guilty

Rostas was ordered to pay a fine.

Zem a Vek editor-in-chief T. E. Rostas arrives at a court in Pezinok on December 16, 2019Zem a Vek editor-in-chief T. E. Rostas arrives at a court in Pezinok on December 16, 2019(Source: TASR)

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok has found Tibor Eliot Rostas, conspiracy magazine Zem a Vek editor-in-chief, guilty of defamation of a nation, race, and religion, the TASR newswire reported.

Rostas was ordered to pay a fine of €4,000 on December 16. Provided he does not pay the sum, he will spend three months in prison. The ruling, however, is not valid. If any of the parties appeals against the verdict, the Supreme Court will take over the case next.

Related articleEditor-in-chief of a known conspiracy magazine indicted for extremism Read more 

Tomáš Honz, a prosecutor from the Specialised Prosecutor's Office, initially proposed probation without a fine.

One of the reasons for finding Rostas guilty was a story from May 2017, titled “Wedge of Jews among the Slavs,” in which he quoted alleged statements of different Slovak personalities from the past who had expressed their negative attitudes towards the Jewish community.

Not only did he share extremist materials publicly but defamed and incited hatred towards a group of people, the court stated.

The share of extremist materials is a threat to the public order and may lead to conflicts within a nation or minorities in Slovakia, Honz added.

16. Dec 2019 at 22:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College