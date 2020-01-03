Can Finnish ways be applied in Slovak schools?

The Slovak Spectator looked at some big differences between the Slovak and Finnish education systems.

“It’s necessary to understand that there is nothing more valuable than a child,” says Viera Grohová, a primary school headmistress from Poprad.

The education at her school, on Letná Street in Poprad, is quite different from most Slovak schools. The work with children starts already in kindergarten, which is part of the school facility. Teachers watch the children in order to identify their needs, strong aspects and limits in education. This is then used during primary school education, which shapes and prepares pupils for their future lives, she added.

“Another important thing is to focus on the processes in schools rather than on results,” Grohová stressed.

Related article PISA test results: Average maths, poor reading and sciences Read more

The Finnish education system was an inspiration for her and her colleagues when designing their curriculum.

The Finnish system was also a model for Education Minister Martina Lubyová, who introduced her reform document, entitled the National Programme of Pedagogy and Education Development.

Opinions among experts on whether the Finnish system can be applied in Slovak conditions differ. The Slovak Spectator compared some of the main features of the two.

Finnish reforms are continual

3. Jan 2020 at 6:32 | Radka Minarechová