Czechs trust Čaputová more than their own president

The Slovak president is the most credible leader, a survey finds.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová is seen more trustworthy than her Czech counterpart Miloš Zeman, a Czech survey found in November 2019(Source: TASR)

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has been in office for just half a year but has still managed to impress the world, including the Czech Republic.

Related article Washington Post describes Čaputová as Slovakia’s success Read more

Čaputová came first in a survey in which Czechs were asked to say who is the most trustworthy world leader from a list shown to them. The Slovak president is seen as credible by 54 percent of Czechs, followed by Czech President Miloš Zeman with 46 percent.

While only 18 percent of Czechs do not trust Čaputová, the figure is much higher in the case of Zeman, 50 percent.

The survey was conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) in the Czech Republic. A total of 1,015 Czech respondents were surveyed between November 2 and 15, 2019.

Jong-un and Putin the least credible

French President Emmanuel Macron came third with 34 percent of Czechs showing support for him. However, there are still more Czechs who do not trust him, 42 percent.

Related article Čaputová in UN: Humanity forgot to pay its bills to the planet Read more

“The survey included important personalities of world politics and actors in important events from the recent period, as well as some of the high public officials of the Central European region, including the Czech President for comparison,” the CVVM said.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán came fourth, with 31 percent, followed by Slovak PM Peter Pellegrini, who scored 24 percent. The survey also shows that Pellegrini and Polish President Andrzej Duda are the least known Central European leaders to the Czech people.

Conversely, Czechs have least trust in the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (70 percent), Russian President Vladimir Putin (69 percent), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (68 percent) and US President Donald Trump (65 percent).

20. Dec 2019 at 8:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff