Cleaner air, longer life and safer than before. Slovakia has changed in its 25 years

The Slovak Spectator's 10 most read stories in 2019.

1. The big return

A scientist who returned to Slovakia after 19 years writes about the 10 things she does not miss about America.

10 things I do not miss about America Read more

2. A big fight in the capital

Hooligans had a fight in downtown Bratislava this summer. This is how they destroyed the city centre.

Hooligans had a fight in downtown Bratislava Read more

3. Will Bratislava be like Vienna?

One of my enduring fears about Slovakia is that one day it will turn into Austria. James Thomson writes about Bratislava's new parking policy.

By their parking policy shall ye know them Read more





4. The president's story

Zuzana Čaputová took a long time to decide if she should go into politics at all. Read the story of Slovakia's first female president.

From attorney and activist to president of Slovakia. Who is Zuzana Čaputová? Read more

5. Bizarre election

The Harabiňák bus and the love for schnitzels. The campaign before the presidential election brought some bizzare moments.

Looking presidential Read more

6. The best spots for romance

Are you looking for something cosy and romantic? CNN gathered a list of 15 most romantic towns in central Europe. These are the go-to places in Slovakia.

Two Slovak towns listed among the 15 most romantic towns in central Europe Read more

7. Archeological masterpiece

Semi-precious stones, jewellery, as well as containers made of rare glass and other findings have been found by a Slovak archaeologist during this year's research mission in Kuwait.

Slovak archaeologists found gemstones of Old Christian community in Kuwait Read more

8. The power of a Slovak passport

Slovakia issues a rather powerful passport but it is not a very welcoming country. Take a look at its performance in this year's international rankings.

How powerful is a Slovak passport? Read more

9. Tragedy in Prešov

Gas explosion in a block of flats in Prešov in early December left eight dead and many without a home.

Gas explosion in a block of flats, emergency situation in Prešov Read more

10. Slovakia has changed

Cleaner air, longer life and safer than before. This is how the country has transformed in its 25 years.

30. Dec 2019