Mobile app will call police patrol

It will first be available in Bratislava.

The police have been working on a mobile app to call a police patrol since mid 2019. They plan to launch it in the first weeks of 2020. The pilot phase of the application will be available for the capital.

“I can imagine using the application for repeated incidents in the centre of Bratislava, but also in cases where a victim of domestic violence is a woman and is hiding from an aggressive man in another room,” said police president Milan Lučanský as cited by the Denník N daily.

The application is not intended to be a full-fledged replacement or sister project for the 158 emergency line. Instead, people can use it when a call to 158 poses a risk to their safety.

The technical parameters, functionalities, method of collecting additional information from announcers of criminal offenses, as well as security measures against misuse of the application, will be announced to the public when it is launched.

Later, the application should allow notifications to be sent to users in exceptional cases (terrorism, shooting, natural disaster), search for police services according to the searched service or an overview of missing and wanted persons.

The app will be available free of charge for mobile phones with both Android and iOS operational systems.

30. Dec 2019 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff